mmm-online.com
A toxic workplace can be harmful to mental health, U.S. Surgeon General says
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has once again put the spotlight on mental health, this time placing the onus on workplaces and employers to make a change. Murthy issued a report Thursday declaring that toxic workplaces can be harmful to a person’s mental health due to factors like long hours, chronic stress and being underpaid.
psychologytoday.com
Facebook Caused Poor Mental Health From the Beginning
New research examines whether Facebook caused mental health problems in college students from 2004 to 2006. The study found that when Facebook added a college campus to its early service, depression and anxiety increased among students. Declines in mental health were worst among those who were already the most vulnerable.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Healthline
Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type
Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
psychologytoday.com
Do Personality Disorders Contribute to Parental Alienation?
Parental alienation tends to occur in divorces when one parent repeatedly displays extreme words and behavior about the other parent. People with personality disorders tend to have a pattern of repeating hostile and unpredictable behavior in the presence of their children. When parents repeatedly display extreme emotion and behavior, children...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Suggests That Obesity Is a Neurodevelopmental Disorder
Scientists have recently proposed that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Over the last several decades, obesity has rapidly grown to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the biggest contributors to poor health globally. Many individuals still have trouble losing weight despite decades of study on diet and exercise regimens. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated institutions now believe they understand why, and they argue that the emphasis should be shifted from treating obesity to preventing it.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
themindsjournal.com
Hypervigilance Is A Common And Debilitating Complex-PTSD Symptom
Hypervigilance is a very common and debilitating Complex-PTSD symptom. It leaves abuse survivors feeling perpetually on edge, never knowing if or when the other shoe is going to drop. Indicators of hypervigilance include:. • Being easily startled. • Exhaustion from extreme anxiety. • Trouble concentrating. • Sleep problems. • When...
calmsage.com
Is There A Link Between PTSD and Domestic Violence?
Being in love is an adventurous experience, but when that love turns into something else, something that only hurts but provides no comfort, what then? Even the arms that felt like your safe haven can turn stressful and cause unwanted psychological hurt. I’m talking about how intimate partners or domestic violence can cause post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
A simple 'test' can help identify potentially abusive partners early in a relationship.
This article originally appeared on 02.11.19 I know two women who recently left abusive partners. Both men seemed sweet and likable—even gentle—each time I saw them. Both had some lovely qualities as people and even as partners. And both turned out to be controlling, increasingly abusive partners behind closed doors.
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
marriage.com
What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?
If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
Psych Centra
All About ADHD Burnout
Living and working with ADHD can be tough itself, so what happens when you add burnout to the mix? Mindfulness and boundaries can help. Burnout is a persistent feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, often due to prolonged stress, such as at work or school. It often comes with:. decreased...
The Tab
University of Lincoln questionnaire accused of using hate speech towards autistic people
A new University of Lincoln qualtrics questionnaire is being accused of being ableist and using hate speech towards autistic people. The study looked at how people with Autism Spectrum were treated within the Criminal Justice system. It aimed to “investigate if Criminal Justice Professionals change their practice after training regarding Autism Spectrum Disorder” in the hope the findings will benefit people with Autism.
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
psychologytoday.com
Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists
Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
A New Study Just Linked Stricter Parenting To Depression In Kids
Authoritarian parenting, or an extremely strict parenting style focused on obedience and discipline, just tallied another strike against it. A new study from the University of Leuven suggests that the strict parenting style changes the “hard-wiring” of a child’s brain and can lead to depression and other mental illness as an adolescent and adult.
verywellmind.com
Benefits of Habit Stacking for ADHD
When it comes to ADHD, it’s important to develop habits that help manage symptoms. These habits may include healthy lifestyle practices like diet, physical activity, and good sleep hygiene. Individuals with ADHD have a more difficult time forming healthy lifestyle habits. Since those with ADHD have trouble with memory...
Albany Herald
Post-COVID cognitive impairments similar to being 'sleep deprived,' study says
Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- A new Western University-led study has shed more light on the impacts of COVID-19, suggesting patients may experience short- and long-term cognitive impairments following infection, which can be similar to those caused by sleep deprivation. Published on Sept. 6 in the journal Cell Reports Medicine,...
There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?
So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.
