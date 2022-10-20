ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Nicky Byrne's daughter Gia turns nine as family celebrates her birthday at home

Nicky Byrne was a proud dad this weekend as his daughter Gia turned nine years old. The Westlife star and his wife Georgina, who are also parents to teenage twins Rocco and Jay, threw their youngest child a Halloween themed party at their Malahide home. Nicky took to Instagram to...
Mary Duncan

Dead woman’s old journals reveal to her husband a lifetime of affairs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have kept journals religiously since I was in the fifth grade, and though some have been lost along the way when I’ve moved from place to place in my life, I have pretty much everything I’ve written for the last twenty-five years. Most of my missives are bound up in simple black Moleskine notebooks, though I had a phase for a few years when I was addicted to buying these hand stitched fabric covered journals that were out of my budget.
rsvplive.ie

Late Late Show viewers praise PJ Gallagher's bravery as he opens up on mental illness

Late Late Show viewers were moved by PJ Gallagher's powerful interview on Friday night. The comedian and radio presenter revealed he had secretly spent three months in hospital after suffering a mental breakdown. PJ's anxiety and depression spiralled out of control when he became consumed by fear of failure and...
rsvplive.ie

Inside RTE star Mairead Ronan’s modern family house after incredible renovation

Mairead Ronan may be known for her impeccable style, but she also has a brilliant eye for interior design. The Ireland’s Fittest Family host spent months renovating her dream family home, before she moved into the property with her family. She chose the perfect mix between sophistication and modern,...
rsvplive.ie

Comedian Jason Byrne says his late father punched a heckler at a gig to defend him

Comedian Jason Byrne has shared an incredible memory of his father Paddy, who sadly passed away from a stroke in 2020. Speaking to Angela on Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything, he said that his father would never come to his comedy gigs, as he told his son he would not be able to handle hearing anyone heckle his son while he was on stage.
rsvplive.ie

Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon welcome their second child together

Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon have welcomed their second child together. Laura, who plays Kerry Wyatt, and Mark, who played Daz Spencer in the hit ITV soap have expanded their family once more. The couple welcomed a little baby girl on Monday, October 17th, and have not shared...
rsvplive.ie

Angela Scanlon was 'sacked' from RTE show - 'I didn't have a job so I left'

Angela Scanlon has revealed she was 'sacked' from a top RTÉ show. She presented travel show Getaways for two years between 2014 to 2016. The show also aired on BBC One. Ireland AM star Tommy Bowe, Vogue Williams, Joe Lindsay and Mairead Ronan also hosted the programme before it was axed completely after 10 seasons in 2019.

