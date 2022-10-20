Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 17-23
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 17-23. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 25
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 25. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Antonio Clemments – Theft of Property. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft of Property/For Capias, Simple Possession of Marijuana/For Capias, Registration, No...
WTVCFOX
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
WDEF
Wreck Causes Backups on South Broad
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A wreck on South Broad caused major traffic backups this afternoon. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of South Broad and 28th Streets in the southbound lanes around 1:45 PM. This forced traffic to divert onto Alton Park Boulevard and 33rd Street with delays. According to Chattanooga Police, thankfully there were no injuries and E-M-S checked everyone out on the scene.
mymix1041.com
Man arrested in Bradley County for the October 18th stabbing
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody following a stabbing on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Police say just after 1:30 a.m., a 911 call was made with reports of a stabbing at a residence on Calhoun Road. When Deputies arrived at the home, they found it...
eastridgenewsonline.com
TDOT Roadway Activity Report
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at Williams St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. Exit off I24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the new exit there will be a new traffic signal at the intersection of the new exit and Broad St. On Thursday night from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be closing one lane on the US27 S exit to I24 E to work on the overhead signs. On Friday night starting at 9 PM until Saturday morning at 10 AM, the contractor will also close one lane on the US27 S ramp to I24 E so they can pour the overhead footers for the project. On Friday of this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on East 20th Street near Broad St so that they can remove the temporary bike lanes and restripe in this area.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Firearm Recovered at Brainerd High School
Earlier Thursday afternoon, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.
WTVC
Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN — A family is without a home after officials declare it a total loss following a house fire Sunday morning on Signal Mountain. A homeowner called 911 around 6:24 reporting a fire at their home in the 3300 block of Cloudcrest Trail. The homeowner says they awake to the sound of glass breaking.
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
WTVCFOX
9-year-old child shot sparks conversation on gun safety with kids in the home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One week after their son Jax’s shooting, John and Sierra Coulter are still in shock. They say the shooting of their 9-year-old son Jax was a completely preventable tragedy. “You wouldn't think adults would leave loaded weapons around the house, for anybody to access. So...
WDEF
“Fire Up The Fields” Lights Up Sculpture Fields
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The night was bright at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park on Saturday Night. The annual “Fire Up Thé Fields Sculpture Burn” Saw a 40 foot sculpture crafted by renown artist Andrew Nigh burned to the ground to great applause. The event, inspired in part by Burning Man, is designed to bring awareness to the Sculpture Fields which has only been open since 2016 since it was converted from a city dump.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
WTVC
Woman enters home, stands over sleeping couple in Bradley County, sheriff's office says
Bradley County, Tenn. — A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple's home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says this happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on NW...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
WSMV
Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
Comments / 0