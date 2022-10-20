Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Has Another Bone to Pick With Brooke — and This One Concerns Hope
Liam’s got his eyes on Thomas. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 24 – 28, Brooke is concerned about what is going on between Hope and Thomas. Read about it below and watch the preview. After using the voice recorder...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
Young & Restless Preview: Ashley Has an Ominous Warning for Jack After Learning About Diane’s Lies — and Diane Appears Calm and Collected
Diane doesn’t appear phased one bit about her secrets being revealed. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 24 – 28, Phyllis is sure Diane is at her breaking point. Read what happens and watch the preview below. It appeared the walls were closing...
Young & Restless Preview: Nick Delivers a Blow to Sally — and Adam Offers His Support to [Spoiler]
Diane may or may not be at her breaking point. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 24 – 28, Adam encounters Chelsea when she’s most vulnerable. Read what happens and watch the preview below. With Jack questioning Diane’s connection to Tucker, and Talia...
Rx for Love: Catch Up With Grey’s Anatomy’s Stars and Their Real-Life Partners
Thankfully, this is a case where reality does not mirror fiction!. The life of a doctor is never easy. And neither, of course, is their love life! Just look at the docs of Grey’s Anatomy. Sure, it seems like it would be all exciting on-call room sex and, well… OK, so we don’t know what other benefits there are to relationships with an attending doctor, but we’re sure there are some!
‘Swoon Alert’: Meet the Handsome Musician Who’s Put a Song in the Heart of Young & Restless’ Cait Fairbanks
While we’re sure there will inevitably be trouble down the line for The Young and the Restless‘ Tessa and Mariah (this is a soap opera, after all), for now, the happy newly(ish)weds are still in their honeymoon phase. And who can blame them? Love clearly agrees with the two.
Days Our Lives’ Latest Exit Makes a Total of Zero Sense
And then there were two? Back over the summer, the second season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem treated fans to a long overdue Johnson family reunion as the entire clan gathered in Seattle — before being attacked and forcibly separated. We reconnected with the recently departed Lucas...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Gabi Forces the Truth Out of [Spoiler] — and You Won’t Believe What Is Stalking EJ on Halloween!
Halloween serves up Marlena and John’s worst nightmare. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 24 – 28, a killer clown terrorizes EJ. Read what happens and watch the preview below. As the announcer asks, “What are you afraid of?” EJ sees a...
Bold & Beautiful Actress Lashes Out at Unrecognizable Days of Our Lives Alum for Being ‘So Cruel and So Vindictive’
Denise Richards pulled no punches after catching the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12 reunion did not go well for Days of Our Lives’ former Billie, Lisa Rinna. She was called out left, right and center for her disastrous social-media presence and asked whether her behavior was due to her mother’s passing.
As the Big Five-Oh Nears, Days of Our Lives Emmy Winner Shares the ‘Baby Pictures’ His Dad Just Discovered
It’s hard to believe, but the man who first introduced us to Days of Our Lives‘ Stefan O. DiMera is about to hit a milestone — his 50th birthday! Well, maybe it’s not so hard to believe seeing as how Tyler Christopher has been in the soap game since 1996 when he introduced us to another legacy character over on General Hospital: Nikolas Cassadine.
Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Is the Cutest Little Fan During His Mom’s Today Show Performance
Are you ready for some cute content to kick-start your weekend? Well, do we have the adorable video for you. In case you missed it, Meghan Trainor graced the Today show with a fun interview and an electrifying performance. But among the throngs of admirers who got to see Trainor perform, there was one little fan who absolutely stole the show. Riley, the singer’s 20-month-old son, watched his mom take the stage, and Trainor’s reaction to seeing her baby boy in the crowd was too sweet.
To Fix Her Marriage Issues, Nicole Fires Eric — Plus, John Grows Suspicious of Brady
Rolf cleans up his ransacked lab courtesy of the cops. Li shows up and tells him to leave things the way they are. He’s gifting him with a brand new lab, but it’s in Jakarta. Rolf balks, but Li thinks it will benefit both of them since the cops suspect him in the women’s poisoning. Plus, Gabi is looking for him — and she could be worse than the cops. Rolf isn’t intimidated by Gabi, but Li knows she would get the truth out of him in seconds. He orders Rolf to stop fighting it and go to Jakarta, which, he adds, is out of the SPD’s jurisdiction. Rolf agrees, but he needs time to get his things in order. Li will send a car for him to take him to the airport.
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
9 Times Ryan Reynolds Nailed the Art of Being a Girl Dad
Ranked among Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bruce Willis, and Dwyane Wade as some of Hollywood’s best girl dads is father of three (with another on the way), Ryan Reynolds. The Canadian-born actor and producer shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with his beloved wife, actress Blake Lively. The pair, who wed in 2012, was swoon-worthy before becoming “Mom and Dad,” but their relationship has somehow risen to an even more covetable level after becoming parents. They’re truly a dream team, and we live for every moment of it.
One Life to Live Faves Offer Update On Their Characters: ‘If Blair Was With [Spoiler]… ’
When Soaps.com sat down to chat with Kassie DePaiva and Nathan Purdee about the movie they co-starred in together, Killian & the Comeback Kids, they also took a walk down memory lane about their beloved time on One Life to Live. While DePaiva’s Blair Cramer never hooked up with Purdee’s Hank Gannon, they humored us in imagining what the two characters would be up to in 2022 — especially if they were spending some quality time together.
Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Drops a Photo That’s Sure to Get Everyone Buzzing
“To bee or not to bee” isn’t even a question for the Emmy winner. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood knows what your first question will be when you see the photo she posted to Instagram on October 22. And “no, this is not a fake bee,” she says up top in her caption. “I happen to love bees. I’ve always had a love for them.
Adrienne Bailon & Raven Symoné Prove They're Cheetah Sisters For Life With New Baby Revelations
When Raven Symoné and Adrienne Bailon sang “Cause we are sisters / We stand together / We make up one big family though we don’t look the same,” they meant every word — even nearly 20 years later. The Cheetah Girls co-stars shared a significant moment in Bailon’s life last year — the two women were on set filming Raven’s Home when Bailon found out she and her husband Isreal Houghton were going to be parents. Bailon told Page Six, “I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes...
Sharon Horgan Talks the Joys and Embarrassments of Motherhood & Working With the Late Carrie Fisher
Catastrophe star and writer Sharon Horgan is not one to shy away from the tough questions. Talking to SheKnows for our “What’s in My Box?” series, the British-Irish actress opened up about her iconic shows and the many adventures of motherhood. “That night in the hospital was...
Taylor Swift Songs Are Actually a Treasure Trove of Baby Name Inspo
Taylor Swift’s poetic lyrics and cottagecore vibe lends itself to some beautiful baby names. Just ask Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, whose daughters’ names, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, are all mentioned in Swift’s “Betty” from Folklore. The song isn’t about the little girls, but Swift did use their names to enrich the story, which is pretty cool.
