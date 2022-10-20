Rolf cleans up his ransacked lab courtesy of the cops. Li shows up and tells him to leave things the way they are. He’s gifting him with a brand new lab, but it’s in Jakarta. Rolf balks, but Li thinks it will benefit both of them since the cops suspect him in the women’s poisoning. Plus, Gabi is looking for him — and she could be worse than the cops. Rolf isn’t intimidated by Gabi, but Li knows she would get the truth out of him in seconds. He orders Rolf to stop fighting it and go to Jakarta, which, he adds, is out of the SPD’s jurisdiction. Rolf agrees, but he needs time to get his things in order. Li will send a car for him to take him to the airport.

2 DAYS AGO