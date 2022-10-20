Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Bird flu confirmed in Iowa for the first time since May
Bird flu has hit a backyard flock in Dallas County, the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Iowa since May and the 20th this year, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Thursday. A spokesperson for the Iowa agriculture department said the backyard flock of mixed...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa week: Who is it all for?
Iowa's schools are facing a lot of challenges right now. They are also doing great work. In this Iowa Week: School is in Session episode of Talk of Iowa we ask, “Who’s it all for?” The answer, of course, is the students. Students from around the state join the program and share how they are making the most of their school opportunities and making their teachers proud.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who's running the show?
To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shared the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.
iowapublicradio.org
Who's running the show?
Many teachers and school staff members have quit or retired across the country since the beginning of the pandemic, and a recent survey from the National Education Association reports that 55% of teachers are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than planned. How serious is the staff shortage?. Iowa State...
Comments / 0