Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Dead woman’s old journals reveal to her husband a lifetime of affairs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have kept journals religiously since I was in the fifth grade, and though some have been lost along the way when I’ve moved from place to place in my life, I have pretty much everything I’ve written for the last twenty-five years. Most of my missives are bound up in simple black Moleskine notebooks, though I had a phase for a few years when I was addicted to buying these hand stitched fabric covered journals that were out of my budget.
Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
Refinery29
Why Queer Couples Are Rushing To Get Married Right Now
April and Aly had a wedding planned for March 2023. But then, things got complicated. The wedding was supposed to be the culmination of a partnership years in the making: a big ceremony, then an even bigger party, everyone basking in the early spring sunshine of Sanford, Florida. April and Aly MacKenzie had known each other for 18 years, and been dating for six. It was the easiest choice in the world to make—a no-brainer.
Refinery29
A Week In Boston, MA, On A $55,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: an information assistant who makes $55,000 per year and spends some of her...
Comments / 0