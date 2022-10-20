ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Related
golfmagic.com

"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!

Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend REVEALED as ex says: "That's not me!"

Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend Lilia Schneider was revealed after his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent confirmed a picture at LIV Golf Boston was not her and the pair had gone their separate ways. DeChambeau was snapped at sitting on a golf cart with a glamourous woman at The International over September 2-4.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos

Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months. The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come. Bouchard has built up a big brand both...
Golf.com

Inside Lexi Thompson’s bag: 7 things I learned inspecting Thompson’s clubs￼

With an interesting mix of gear classics and new tech, it’s clear Lexi Thompson has a great handle on her equipment setup. During a recent trip to the LPGA Tour, GOLF.com’s equipment crew had the opportunity to dig through Thompson’s setup and highlight 7 items that make her gear composition unique.
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Why do I struggle with my 3-wood?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Why do I have such a hard time hitting my 3-wood, but no issue with my 5-wood or hybrid? Toby W. – Texas. Similarly...
TEXAS STATE
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Is there a penalty for accidentally teeing off on the wrong hole?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. We were playing at an unfamiliar course, and I teed off first on the seventh hole … which after my drive, we realized, was in fact the 11th hole. (No. 7 was 50 yards to our left.) Was there automatically a penalty, and how should I have proceeded?
Golf.com

Jin Young Ko WDs in South Korea, opens door for new LPGA No. 1

While Rory McIlroy is trying to reclaim the world No. 1 spot in the men’s game, the top spot in the ladies’ game is also up for grabs this week. Jin Young Ko’s hold on the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings is now in even more jeopardy after she withdrew before the third round of the LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship in her native South Korea. Ko was making her first start since the CP Women’s Open in late August due to a wrist injury.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears

Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Golf.com

Shane Lowry snapped his putter. Then things got unusual.

Shane Lowry, the day after his ordeal through southeastern South Carolina, may have summed it up best. “It was good fun, and there’s always something,” he said on Golf Channel on Friday. “It’s never, never a dull moment.”. Indeed. There was an accident. Then a rules...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy has a chance to regain World No. 1 among 5 takeaways from third round of CJ Cup in South Carolina

The best field of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season (to this point) is certainly living up to expectations, but there are plenty of chasers looking to crash the party of big names. Moving day was Saturday at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina at Congaree Golf Club, and it should be no surprise to see Rory McIlroy sitting at the top of the leaderboard heading to Sunday. He’s the defending CJ Cup winner, though the event was at The Summit in Las Vegas last year. McIlroy has been arguably the best golfer in the world the past few weeks, and a win would move him back into the top spot of the Official World Golf Ranking.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf boss: When I said I'd create my own majors I was "misrepresented"

The chief executive of Golf Saudi has claimed his comments about LIV Golf creating their own major championships were "misrepresented" in a wide-ranging expose by The New Yorker. An in-depth feature was published this week which quoted Majed Al Sorour where he discussed a number of topics such as LIV...
Golf.com

Want to smash a power fade? Try using a Ping-Pong paddle to teach yourself

Here’s a drill that will improve your bunker shots and help you smash a sweeping fade without any fear of hitting a dreaded pull hook. The key to both shots is one move, and, to learn it, you need to know what it feels like to make a swing while holding the clubface open through impact.

Comments / 0

Community Policy