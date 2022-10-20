ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Abandoned Town Hidden Under CT Reservoir Is Actually Pretty Creepy

By Kathleen Joyce
 3 days ago

The town is under the Saugatuck Reservoir in Fairfield County.

Many don't know this, but lots of reservoirs and man-made lakes across the world cover up old abandoned towns! To build a reservoir or dam and prevent other cities from flooding, sometimes small towns in the area need to be abandoned and sacrificed. Hidden under the waters of their lakes, these towns can only be seen by scuba or when water levels recede.

One such town is Valley Forge, beneath the Saugatuck Reservoir in Connecticut . Urban explorer @matt_explores takes us there and shows us around!

It's crazy to think about just how much this lake covers up. This isn't ancient history- there are cars left in the town hidden under the waters! We can only see bits and pieces of it thanks to the receding waters, but we wonder just how much more a scuba trip below would reveal. It's equal parts creepy and fascinating!

The town had its own history, too, before it the land was seized to create the reservoir. "The town used to produce iron & steel for the War of 1812, railroads and the Civil War. However, when a reservoir was built, it obliterated the town," shared @chicago_equestrian. So much gets lost when places like this are destroyed, even if it's for a good thing like a reservoir.

There are places like this all over the country, too. "Grew up with this kind of thing. The Quabbin Reservoir in Western Mass flooded four towns. It’s very similar," said @prqueen40. "About like Lake Lanier here in Georgia. Most haunted lake in the county" added @starwarsfam79.

"We have one in New Town ND. Scuba down n see the old jail," shared @itsnotmyday2022. "A lake near me has a whole town in it. Ferris wheels and houses and a church," @alissas.wrld commented. An underwater Ferris wheel... that's be something to see.

There are countless lakes like these. Nearly every state in the country has one. There might even be one like that near you! Who knows what you might find on your next swim?

