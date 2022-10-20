ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

universitystar.com

Bobcat soccer to take on Marshall in road matchup

Texas State soccer (11-2-2, 5-2-1 Sun Belt Conference) will take a trip up north to West Virginia this Sunday to take on Marshall University (2-8-4, 1-4-3 Sun Belt Conference) in an interconference matchup. This will go down as the first matchup between the two in each program’s history. Currently,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
seguintoday.com

Matadors Drop First District Game of Season on Hall of Honor Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors fell into a three-way tie for 2nd place in District 12-5A following a 27-14 loss to New Braunfels Canyon at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Former Seguin head coach Travis Bush avenged his team’s 28-21 loss last year in the same stadium. The...
SEGUIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

EXCLUSIVE: What Did The Longhorns’ Jordan Whittington Say to Bevo After TD?

It's the question that all Longhorn fans where asking after last week's big win over Iowa State - What did former Cuero Gobbler and now Texas Longhorn star Jordan Whittington say to UT Mascot Bevo after scoring a big Touchdown? The answer is this week's exclusive interview with Jordan sponsored locally by our good friends at Titan Factory Direct Victoria. Ok, we got make sure we don't exclude anybody, so here's the mascot, Bevo, entering a game from this year...
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

How a Hill Country school district became a testing ground for a new school voucher plan

Public schools – in Texas and beyond – have increasingly become political battlegrounds of late. COVID-19 precautions and the teaching of gender and race theory are the most recent hot-button issues firing up parents, teachers and administrators at school board meetings. But one controversial schooling issue that has...
hellogeorgetown.com

Rise510 Coming to Georgetown, TX

Novak Brothers broke ground earlier this month on Rise510 located inside of the new Wolf Lakes Village development in Georgetown. “We are excited to begin construction on Rise510 in the rapidly growing city of Georgetown, Texas,” said Andy Heard, President and Partner of Novak Commercial Development. “It is our vision to develop high-quality, experiential living environments that provide unmatched amenities, as well as proximity to anything a person hungry for lifestyle experiences might desire.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption

AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country

13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1

AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
AUSTIN, TX

