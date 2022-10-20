Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
universitystar.com
Bobcat soccer to take on Marshall in road matchup
Texas State soccer (11-2-2, 5-2-1 Sun Belt Conference) will take a trip up north to West Virginia this Sunday to take on Marshall University (2-8-4, 1-4-3 Sun Belt Conference) in an interconference matchup. This will go down as the first matchup between the two in each program’s history. Currently,...
Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
seguintoday.com
Matadors Drop First District Game of Season on Hall of Honor Night
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors fell into a three-way tie for 2nd place in District 12-5A following a 27-14 loss to New Braunfels Canyon at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Former Seguin head coach Travis Bush avenged his team’s 28-21 loss last year in the same stadium. The...
Ewers Struggles as Sloppy Second Half Dooms Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State
The Longhorns fell in disappointing fashion to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-34
EXCLUSIVE: What Did The Longhorns’ Jordan Whittington Say to Bevo After TD?
It's the question that all Longhorn fans where asking after last week's big win over Iowa State - What did former Cuero Gobbler and now Texas Longhorn star Jordan Whittington say to UT Mascot Bevo after scoring a big Touchdown? The answer is this week's exclusive interview with Jordan sponsored locally by our good friends at Titan Factory Direct Victoria. Ok, we got make sure we don't exclude anybody, so here's the mascot, Bevo, entering a game from this year...
Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
texasstandard.org
How a Hill Country school district became a testing ground for a new school voucher plan
Public schools – in Texas and beyond – have increasingly become political battlegrounds of late. COVID-19 precautions and the teaching of gender and race theory are the most recent hot-button issues firing up parents, teachers and administrators at school board meetings. But one controversial schooling issue that has...
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
CBS Austin
Hundreds will skip F1 crowds by instead arriving by private jet at Austin's airport
Austin's airport is expecting as many as 30,000 passengers to go through the terminal every day through the long Formula 1 weekend, but one small sector of air passengers will be arriving in style on their private jets. For many Formula 1 fans one of the first views they get...
hellogeorgetown.com
Rise510 Coming to Georgetown, TX
Novak Brothers broke ground earlier this month on Rise510 located inside of the new Wolf Lakes Village development in Georgetown. “We are excited to begin construction on Rise510 in the rapidly growing city of Georgetown, Texas,” said Andy Heard, President and Partner of Novak Commercial Development. “It is our vision to develop high-quality, experiential living environments that provide unmatched amenities, as well as proximity to anything a person hungry for lifestyle experiences might desire.”
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces legendary performers for 2023
It just keeps getting better and better.
fox7austin.com
Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption
AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
luxury-houses.net
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1
AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
