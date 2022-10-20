Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
WGRZ TV
Sabres' Tuch on Dahlin's hot start: 'I don't think he's come close to being as good as he can be'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are 19 defensemen listed ahead of Rasmus Dahlin's name in the odds to win the Norris Trophy, given to the best player on the blueline each season. Colorado's Cale Makar is the favorite and would be the first back-to-back winner since Nicklas Lidstrom won his third in a row with Detroit in 2008.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 23
* Stars forward Joe Pavelski posted 3-1-4 to eclipse Brett Hull as the oldest player in franchise history with a hat trick and help Dallas extend its season-opening point streak. * Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin found the back of the net once again to extend the longest season-opening goal streak...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
NHL
Kaut Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity with Avs
Martin Kaut is looking to make the most of his opportunity. For the 23-year-old winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his mindset after being called up by the club on Tuesday is simple. "I need to...
NHL
Lawless: Observations on Season's Start for Golden Knights
Four and two after six games and second spot in the Pacific Division makes for a successful first two weeks of Bruce Cassidy's reign in Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost games to the division-leading Calgary Flames and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Vegas is winning the games it should and while the loss to Calgary was clearcut the VGKers came very close to getting the Colorado game to OT.
NHL
Color of Hockey: 'Mighty Ducks' franchise boosts Nelson's off-ice career
Former Devils prospect relishing role as adviser for Disney+ series, appearing in TV commercials. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Chris Nelson, a 1988 New Jersey Devils draft pick who's finding success in Hollywood doing TV commercials and as a hockey technical adviser for Season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
NHL
Caps Have Date with Devils
For the first time this season, the Caps will face a Metropolitan Division opponent when they go up against the Devils in New Jersey on Monday night. The game is the first of four straight games on the road for Washington, which will end that road stretch next Monday with another Metro Division match-up against the Hurricanes in Carolina.
NHL
Sharangovich, Mercer help Devils edge Sharks for third straight win
NEWARK, N.J. -- Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils held on for their third straight win, 2-1 against the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center on Saturday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Devils (3-2-0), who have won three consecutive...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
NHL
Sabres recall Clague from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Kale Clague from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Sunday. Clague, 24, signed a one-year deal with the Sabres over the summer. He has three assists in five games with the Amerks so far this season. He played an NHL career-high 36 games last...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes may turn to Antti Raanta in net Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames. Through four games this season Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with Frederik Andersen in three of the outings, but Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate. The 33-year-old stopped 18 out of 19 to earn a win over the San Jose Sharks last Friday, his lone outing of the season thus far.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Wrap Up Five-Game Trek Today in the Motor City
The Ducks are set for the finale of a five-game eastern road trip, today taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Anaheim will look to end its first road trip of the season on a positive note and also to snap a four-game losing skid. The Ducks took the high-flying Boston Bruins to a shootout on Thursday night, but could not solve netminder Linus Ullmark in the skills session, falling 2-1 on Taylor Hall's clinching goal.
NHL
Recap: Ducks End Road Trip with 5-1 Loss to Detroit
The loss capped Anaheim's five-game road trip at 0-4-1 and moved the club to 1-4-1 on the season. The Ducks return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at Honda Center. Zegras scored the lone goal for Anaheim in the first period, his third in six games this...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Predators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-0) are in Music City on Saturday night to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (2-3-1). Game time at Bridgestone Arena is 8:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is in 93.3 WMMR with an...
NHL
Doughty braces for challenge of facing Ovechkin when Kings play Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Drew Doughty has missed playing against Alex Ovechkin the past two seasons. But there's one thing the Los Angeles Kings defenseman isn't looking forward to when he faces Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
New coaching systems bring changes to Stars' play
While it was pretty rare for the team to get whistled for eight penalties Thursday in Toronto, players and coaches were philosophical ahead of Saturday's game against Montreal. As the Stars transition to a new coaching staff and a new way of playing hockey, there will be bumps in the road.
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 10/21
We are back with another season of hockey! With that means it's time to bring back the prospect report. The definition of an NHL prospect is different depending on who you ask, but it must be noted that the Kings future is bright with the amount of youth within the organization. Currently, the Kings and Reign have a combined 17 rostered players at 22 years old or younger. Among them, we recognize notable performances and storylines.
