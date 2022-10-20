ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Lawsuit says language barriers prevent voting in this central Pa. area

A Latino advocacy group is suing the York County Board of Elections for not providing Spanish voting materials for the 2022 general election. CASA, a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of immigrant and Latino communities, is trying to compel the York County Board of Elections in federal court to provide Spanish-language ballots, registrations and other election materials, as well as general assistance for election day.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022 date and theme announced

Harrisburg’s annual holiday parade will have the theme “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. Cargill Holiday Parade 2022 will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Front and Market streets then moves on Market Street, onto Second Street, North Street, Front Street and ends where it began. Afterward, Santa will meet visitors at Strawberry Square with free hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘We just never gave up’: Central Pa. caseworker receives advocate award

“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Radio Ink

Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now

IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mayor Williams says Harrisburg is strongest it’s been in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams gave her State of the City Address to local business leaders, elected officials, and more, where she said Harrisburg is the strongest it has been in decades. Williams cited Harrisburg’s financial recovery out of Act 47, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
etownian.com

Rating local diners

One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
MOUNT JOY, PA

