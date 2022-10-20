Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Related
Lawsuit says language barriers prevent voting in this central Pa. area
A Latino advocacy group is suing the York County Board of Elections for not providing Spanish voting materials for the 2022 general election. CASA, a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of immigrant and Latino communities, is trying to compel the York County Board of Elections in federal court to provide Spanish-language ballots, registrations and other election materials, as well as general assistance for election day.
theburgnews.com
Once, twice: The Federal Building in Harrisburg slated for auction again
Next month, the Federal Building in downtown Harrisburg once again will head to auction, according to a listing from the real estate broker, the Dunkle-Vartanian Group of Marcus & Millichap. The online auction is slated to take place Nov. 14 to 17 at a starting bid of $4 million, according...
abc27.com
Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
theburgnews.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground in Harrisburg with goal to provide high-quality living
George Fernandez knows what it’s like to live in low-income housing, which is why he’s passionate about creating a better experience for other Harrisburg families. On Friday, Fernandez, CEO of Latino Connection, broke ground on Sycamore Homes, a $3 million affordable housing project planned for Allison Hill. “It...
Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022 date and theme announced
Harrisburg’s annual holiday parade will have the theme “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. Cargill Holiday Parade 2022 will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Front and Market streets then moves on Market Street, onto Second Street, North Street, Front Street and ends where it began. Afterward, Santa will meet visitors at Strawberry Square with free hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last.
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
‘We just never gave up’: Central Pa. caseworker receives advocate award
“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”
Radio Ink
Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now
IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
abc27.com
‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
abc27.com
Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
abc27.com
Mayor Williams says Harrisburg is strongest it’s been in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams gave her State of the City Address to local business leaders, elected officials, and more, where she said Harrisburg is the strongest it has been in decades. Williams cited Harrisburg’s financial recovery out of Act 47, which...
New franchise of nuisance wildlife removal service, Critter Control launches in 4 counties
A company that specializes in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other wildlife has expanded into four midstate counties. James Houston has launched Critter Control of Carlisle, which services Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Snyder counties. The franchise offers free home inspections for anyone who believes they may have...
etownian.com
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
Eagle Scout project adds historical context to Duncannon site
“I think it adds value to the community,” said Boy Scout Troop 64 member Tucker Hamilton, who is completing his Eagle Scout project at the point across Route 849 from Reeser’s Gun Shop in Duncannon. The 17-year-old 10-year scouting veteran had initially planned to install only a flagpole...
Penn State Health and UPMC’s new locations, other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has launched a virtual intensive care unit program, plans to launch a subscription-based virtual service and has opened a new hospital in Lancaster County. Sadler Health and Select Medical plan to open new locations in renovated facilities on the West Shore.
WGAL
Funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will be held Monday
The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will take place Monday. The service is set for 1 p.m. in Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery on Highland Avenue. Smithgall died Tuesday at the age of 77.
abc27.com
Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
Comments / 0