FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
Herald Community Newspapers
A pair of fun Succos Fair days in Cedarhurst
Family-friendly entertainment from Benny Friedman, Eli Marcus and DJ Gary Wallin, games, kosher food, a petting zoo and rides filled Andrew J. Parise Cedarhurst Park for the two-day Succos Fair on Oct. 15 and 16. A partnership between Community Chest South Shore and the Marion & Aaron Gural JCC, along...
‘Rebuild the Beach’ helped raise money after Sandy’s fury. 10 years later, it’s still donating to causes
The immense damage from the 2012 storm left her asking what the next step was. Her son, Geoffrey Noss, came up with a game plan through a rallying slogan – “Rebuild the Beach.”
Search for missing 20-year-old Princeton University student moves to water, specifically Carnegie Lake
Police are searching for 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie, a junior at Princeton University who was last seen Friday around 3 a.m. in the vicinity of Scully Hall.
Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson
In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition
Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
queenoftheclick.com
Baby – Missing Orange & White Cat in Bay Ridge
Baby is a missing orange tabby cat in Bay Ridge. He was last seen on Saturday, October 15th. Baby is three years old and he is missing from Ridge and 84th/85th Street.
northforker.com
Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping
The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
NYC public school students will get Diwali off starting 2023 school year
Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant holidays in India that traditionally spans five days. The holiday signifies the triumph of light over dark and the return of Lord Rama after he defeated the demon King Ravana.
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford rolling at right time
After a 1-2 start with an almost entirely new starting lineup, the Seaford football team is finding its footing heading toward the postseason. The Vikings (5-2) won their fourth in a row Saturday with a 32-14 victory at Locust Valley and are positioned to earn one of the top three seeds for the upcoming Conference IV playoffs with one regular season game left. The winning streak included a dramatic 34-33 overtime win against Malverne on Oct. 15 a week after a 21-17 triumph at Cold Spring Harbor.
Hiring in Huntington: Nursing, Physical Therapy
Huntington Hospital has scheduled an open house for nursing and nursing support jobs for Thursday. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. Positions at the hospital include registered nurses in emergency, critical care, operating room, labor and delivery, Read More ...
fox5ny.com
Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood
NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
Rocky Point – Acres Of Private Beaches A Short Distance!
Large Hi Ranch with 1 to 2 bedroom apartment on lower level, Perfect Mother/Daughter or apartment with proper permits. Newer Ductless AC, SS appliances, roof, HW heater. Driveway fits 6 cars. Lower level has private entrance. Rocky Point SD. $529,000 | MLS #3433046. For more information click here.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
Deceased body of missing Princeton University student found
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- A tragic end in the search for a missing Princeton University student in New Jersey. The Mercer County Prosector's Office announced Thursday that the body of Misrach Ewunetie was found deceased outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m. by an employee. An autopsy will be done to determine her manner of death, but authorities say there we no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature. No further information is available at this time.
Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby
Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road.
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
