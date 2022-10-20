ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

A pair of fun Succos Fair days in Cedarhurst

Family-friendly entertainment from Benny Friedman, Eli Marcus and DJ Gary Wallin, games, kosher food, a petting zoo and rides filled Andrew J. Parise Cedarhurst Park for the two-day Succos Fair on Oct. 15 and 16. A partnership between Community Chest South Shore and the Marion & Aaron Gural JCC, along...
CEDARHURST, NY
TBR News Media

Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson

In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition

Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
FREEPORT, NY
northforker.com

Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping

The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont mourns loss of educator

Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford rolling at right time

After a 1-2 start with an almost entirely new starting lineup, the Seaford football team is finding its footing heading toward the postseason. The Vikings (5-2) won their fourth in a row Saturday with a 32-14 victory at Locust Valley and are positioned to earn one of the top three seeds for the upcoming Conference IV playoffs with one regular season game left. The winning streak included a dramatic 34-33 overtime win against Malverne on Oct. 15 a week after a 21-17 triumph at Cold Spring Harbor.
SEAFORD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Hiring in Huntington: Nursing, Physical Therapy

Huntington Hospital has scheduled an open house for nursing and nursing support jobs for Thursday. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. Positions at the hospital  include registered nurses in emergency, critical care, operating room, labor and delivery, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood

NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open

Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
GARDEN CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Deceased body of missing Princeton University student found

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- A tragic end in the search for a missing Princeton University student in New Jersey. The Mercer County Prosector's Office announced Thursday that the body of Misrach Ewunetie was found deceased outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m. by an employee. An autopsy will be done to determine her manner of death, but authorities say there we no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature. No further information is available at this time. 

