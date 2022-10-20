Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help after they identified some recent fires as “suspicious.”. Firefighters have responded to several grass fires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to a news release Friday from the sheriff’s office. “Due to the similar nature and timing of the fires that tend to cluster around the same location, they are considered suspicious in nature at this time,” the release said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO