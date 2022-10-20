Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Lawrence’s affordable housing board to discuss membership after member raises conflict of interest concerns
After a member of the city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board expressed concerns about conflicts of interest among members — who provide funding recommendations for more than $1 million annually — the board is set to consider potential changes. The advisory board was set up after Lawrence voters...
KCTV 5
Johnson County switching election worker management system after workers’ records were accessed without county approval
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County said it would transfer the PollChief election worker management system from Konnech to servers under Johnson County Government’s exclusive control on Friday. The move comes after Konnech allowed unauthorized access of data to a third-party vendor. The county made the announcement Friday,...
LJWORLD
Activists who pushed for behavioral health sales tax say crisis center discussions need to be transparent
Local activists say the recent controversy over the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County doesn’t square with what voters were expecting when they approved the sales tax to fund the multimillion-dollar facility nearly four years ago, and they say the lack of transparency has created anxiety. The road...
martincitytelegraph.com
Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire
Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
KVOE
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
LJWORLD
Douglas County commissioners defend keeping tense conversations about crisis center secret
Douglas County leaders say they think county staff had good reasons for keeping the tense conversations that have come to light recently about the county’s new behavioral health crisis center under wraps and that it was better for the public to be unaware of certain discussions until a plan was solidified.
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration
Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
LJWORLD
Recent grass fires in Douglas County deemed suspicious; investigators seek public’s help in identifying possible culprits
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help after they identified some recent fires as “suspicious.”. Firefighters have responded to several grass fires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to a news release Friday from the sheriff’s office. “Due to the similar nature and timing of the fires that tend to cluster around the same location, they are considered suspicious in nature at this time,” the release said.
Johnson County awards $10M in COVID relief money
Johnson County will allocate nearly $10 million in COVID-19 relief money to address housing, food insecurity and small business needs.
KMBC.com
KCK officials break ground on new fire station in the Turner area
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ground was broken Friday for a new fire station in the Turner area. The last time a firehouse was built in this part of Kansas City, Kansas, was 1953. Besides state-of-the-art fire protection, city leaders said they hope the project will be a cornerstone of redevelopment for Turner.
lawrencekstimes.com
‘This is a dangerous game someone is playing:’ Following several grass fires, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help regarding several recent grass fires that “are considered suspicious in nature at this time,” according to a news release. The fires have generally occurred in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to...
LJWORLD
Lawrence Police Department accepting blankets and sleeping bags to give to those in need; DARE Center also accepting cold-weather donations
The Lawrence Police Department is accepting donations of blankets and sleeping bags to give to people experiencing homelessness and to others in need. A donation box for cold-weather items is just inside the front door of the Lawrence Police Department headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive, and residents are encouraged to drop off items day or night, according to a social media post from the department.
WIBW
Topeka City Council member announces resignation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
Topeka snow plow name chosen, winter operations dry run scheduled
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced that the name has been chosen for a snow plow and that a city-wide winter operations dry-run will be held later this month. The dry run is expected to take place on Monday, Oct. 24, to test equipment and ensure operations are running smoothly in preparation […]
kansascitymag.com
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC
Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KVOE
Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case
A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
Advanced voting begins for 2022 midterm election in Johnson County, Kansas
Johnson County, Kansas, joins the list of counties that began advanced voting over a week before the Nov. 8 election.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
