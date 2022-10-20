ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KCTV 5

Johnson County switching election worker management system after workers’ records were accessed without county approval

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County said it would transfer the PollChief election worker management system from Konnech to servers under Johnson County Government’s exclusive control on Friday. The move comes after Konnech allowed unauthorized access of data to a third-party vendor. The county made the announcement Friday,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire

Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration

Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Recent grass fires in Douglas County deemed suspicious; investigators seek public’s help in identifying possible culprits

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help after they identified some recent fires as “suspicious.”. Firefighters have responded to several grass fires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to a news release Friday from the sheriff’s office. “Due to the similar nature and timing of the fires that tend to cluster around the same location, they are considered suspicious in nature at this time,” the release said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

KCK officials break ground on new fire station in the Turner area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ground was broken Friday for a new fire station in the Turner area. The last time a firehouse was built in this part of Kansas City, Kansas, was 1953. Besides state-of-the-art fire protection, city leaders said they hope the project will be a cornerstone of redevelopment for Turner.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence Police Department accepting blankets and sleeping bags to give to those in need; DARE Center also accepting cold-weather donations

The Lawrence Police Department is accepting donations of blankets and sleeping bags to give to people experiencing homelessness and to others in need. A donation box for cold-weather items is just inside the front door of the Lawrence Police Department headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive, and residents are encouraged to drop off items day or night, according to a social media post from the department.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka City Council member announces resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
TOPEKA, KS
kansascitymag.com

The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KVOE

Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case

A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO

