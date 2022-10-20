Patricia, age 73, Went to her heavenly resting place on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Patricia would usually spend her time reading as she loved to escape with a good book, while curled up with her fur baby minnie. She would often study the bible as she was a devoted child of Jesus Christ. If she wasn’t reading you could find her in the kitchen baking. She loved to bake for all her family and friends. If shopping was a sport, she was mvp she loved to shop around for just about anything. Most of all she was fondest of gathering with the family and making some good memories over a home cooked supper especially during the holidays.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO