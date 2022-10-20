Read full article on original website
Carol Louise Hickman
Carol was born to Jules Sinus Champagne Sr. and Blanche Joubert Champagne on July 21, 1955 in New Orleans La. She was a longtime resident of Walker, La. Carol had one sister, Shirley Champagne, along with 3 brothers, Jules, Louis and Charlie Champagne. She loved spending time with friends and family going to parades, as well as LSU and Saints football games, and especially decorating for the holidays and being a grandma.
Charlie Stewart, Sr.
Charlie Stewart, Sr., a resident of Roseland LA, answered the Master's call on October 16, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center. The Stewart family asks that you pray for and with them during this time of loss. Visitation. Friday, October 28, 2022. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Richardson F.H. -...
Patricia Dianne Efferson
Patricia, age 73, Went to her heavenly resting place on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Patricia would usually spend her time reading as she loved to escape with a good book, while curled up with her fur baby minnie. She would often study the bible as she was a devoted child of Jesus Christ. If she wasn’t reading you could find her in the kitchen baking. She loved to bake for all her family and friends. If shopping was a sport, she was mvp she loved to shop around for just about anything. Most of all she was fondest of gathering with the family and making some good memories over a home cooked supper especially during the holidays.
Kathleen Susan Mocsary Green
Kathleen, age 71, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was a native of the Hungarian Settlement, Louisiana and a longtime resident. Baking was one of her greatest passions. She owned Olde World Bakery in Albany from 2000-2012. Kathleen was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. She was proud of her heritage and was a member of the Hungarian Cultural Association as well as the Hungarian Settlement Historical Society. Kathleen found that some of her most cherished time was spent with her six children, fourteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her most fond memories were spending the holidays with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever missed.
Alice M. Hibbard
Alice, age 92, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was a native of Springfield and longtime resident of Holden, LA. Alice was the quintessential artist; expressing her passions in a variety of venues. Photography was one of her passions. She also was extremely gifted with a paintbrush in her hands doing a wide range of portraits. Alice also had a good ear for music and she played her piano with talent and grace. Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Curley V. Murphy
Curley V. Murphy departed this life on October 19, 2022, at the Good Samaritans Nursing Home, Franklinton LA at the age of 84. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 54 years Ora Murphy, one son Julian C. Murphy I; one stepson Douglas (Tammy) Allen; one brother, Willie (Bennie) Murphy, Jr; and a niece that he raised as his own, Valerine Conerly; a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
New K-8 Southside campus holds community event, recognizes J. Rogers Pope
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA – Livingston Parish school officials held a community celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15, to commemorate the opening of the new Southside Campus, which houses the K-5 Southside Elementary and 6-8 Southside Junior High School. The day’s activities began at 10 a.m., and included presentations by school...
Nov. 4 wine tasting benefits Southeastern Library
HAMMOND – The group Friends of Sims Library is hosting its 14th annual “Wine with Friends,” a fundraiser for Southeastern’s Linus A. Sims Memorial Library, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Held at the library, the event will feature six wines paired with food samplings, live...
Hammond DDD reimagines "Starry November" with all-day event Nov. 19
HAMMOND---This year’s 17th Annual Starry November event is slated for both daylight and night-time in Historic Downtown Hammond, America. On Saturday, November 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., bring your family and friends to explore, discover, and support our local businesses and merchants, the shining stars of our DDD, as we kick off the holiday season.
SOCCER: Southeastern faces Nicholls and McNeese this weekend
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team hit the road to face Nicholls in Thibodaux Friday at 7 p.m. then come back home to face McNeese for Senior Day Sunday at 5 p.m. Sunday’s match against McNeese (13-5-2, 9-2-1 SLC) and Southeastern (5-5-3, 3-3-3 SLC)...
Music and lectures highlight Fanfare's upcoming week
HAMMOND – Two lectures, a music concert, and a fundraiser highlight the events scheduled the final week in October during the 37th season of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival. First up on Oct. 25 is “Opera Composers in Song,” an evening of art songs written...
Livingston Schools hold groundbreaking, "brick breaking" on new construction projects
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish School officials recently traveled from one side of Livingston Parish to the other to hold ceremonies at two campuses to commemorate the start of construction for new facilities. A groundbreaking for the new Live Oak High School Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts...
Pedestrian dies in Livingston Parish crash
On October 22, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Motor Vehicle Crash located at North James Chapel Rd and Hano Lane. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 37-year-old James Brandon Brewer. Sheriff Jason Ard says, "The initial investigation...
2023 Baseball schedule offers fresh test for Southeastern
HAMMOND, LA – The 2023 season for the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team will feature a bit of a different look, featuring four first-time opponents for head coach Matt Riser’s Lion squad. St. John’s, Memphis, Alabama A&M and opening-weekend foe Lafayette College all square off against Southeastern for...
Hammond man dies in crash on I-55 Saturday night
HAMMOND---On Saturday, Oct. 22, shortly before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the U.S. Hwy 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Whittington of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
Denham man arrested for aggravated arson
LIVINGSTON PARISH --- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home during a domestic dispute. Keith Mitchell, 46, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 19, on one count of Aggravated Arson. In the evening...
Unidentified driver dies in Washington Parish crash Friday morning
FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
FOOTBALL: Lions roar to 31-14 road win at Jacksonville State
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team shutout host Jacksonville State in the second half on the way to a 31-14 victory over the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. In its nonconference finale, SLU (4-3, 1-1 Southland) outscored JSU, 18-0, in the fourth...
Southeastern hosts Kinesiology Professional Development Day
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies is hosting a professional development day for students on Nov. 1 in the Student Union Ballroom on Southeastern’s campus. Titled “ASK KHS,” the symposium will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all current students, alumni, faculty and staff.
WBB: Southeastern Women’s Basketball team gearing up for 2022-23 season
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team is preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season that begins next month. Southeastern finished its 2021-22 season with a 16-11 overall record and a 10-4 Southland conference finish under head coach Ayla Guzzardo who is entering her sixth year as the leader of the Lady Lions.
