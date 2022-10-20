Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Tempers flare in locker room after Browns lose to Ravens
The moment a team is silent and complacent after a loss is a moment a regime has lost a football team. That time is not right now as, according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, yelling and flaring tempers were heard coming from the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Comments / 0