Read full article on original website
Related
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Democrats’ midterms hurdle: Americans are getting used to eroded democracy
This much is clear: Democrats are in trouble in the midterms. After an initial bump from the widespread outrage at an extremist supreme court that stripped American women of our nationwide right to safe, legal abortion, voters are recalibrating, and falling into a familiar midterm routine: supporting the opposition party. Republicans, according to new polling, are leading with voters nationwide, and especially in a handful of crucial state races that will determine control of Congress.
Opinion: An astonishing fall from grace
The ministerial position once held by fabled figures like William Gladstone, Benjamin Disraeli, David Lloyd-George, Winston Churchill, Clement Attlee and Margaret Thatcher had already been whittled down in public esteem by the shambolic leadership of Boris Johnson. But British Prime Minister Liz Truss' poll ratings were the worst ever recorded, even lower than Johnson's, and her tenure didn't outlast a head of lettuce
Opinion: America is great again
The US is riven by polarization, its democracy is threatened, inflation is raging, and the Dow is down sharply this year. Yet, despite all these problems, if you zoom out and look at the world overall, the US is still doing quite well, writes Peter Bergen.
Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments
Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department's top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access "comply with international human rights and treaty obligations," according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0