Opinion: Why Britain is about to get (another) prime minister it didn't vote for
By the end of this week, Britain will have a new prime minister. After all the chaos and dysfunction, the British people deserve a say over who governs the country, writes Laura Beers.
Boris Johnson pulls out of race to be leader of UK's Conservative Party and next prime minister
UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the contest to become the next Conservative Party leader and therefore the next prime minister.
Timeline: UK set for third PM in three months. See how they got here
There seems to be no end in sight of the political turmoil that Britain has endured since the country voted to leave the European Union back in 2016. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
Rishi Sunak is front-runner to be Britain's new prime minister after Boris Johnson drops out
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak has emerged as the front-runner to be the country's next prime minister, after Boris Johnson dramatically dropped out of the race to be Conservative Party leader.
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Michigan family of 4 who went missing for a week has been found
A family of four that "unexpectedly left their home" in Fremont, Michigan and went missing for nearly a week were located by authorities on Sunday.
A car found buried in a California backyard is being checked for possible human remains, police say
Authorities are investigating the unusual circumstances surrounding the discovery of a vehicle buried on a residential property about 30 miles south of San Francisco in Atherton, California.
Jan. 6 rioter who brought guns onto US Capitol grounds sentenced to 5 years in jail
A January 6 rioter who carried two loaded handguns onto US Capitol grounds during the insurrection was sentenced to 60 months in jail on Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer that day and unlawfully carrying a firearm.
This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap
The letter had just three words: mama, alive, healthy. But Olena Yuzvak had no doubt that it was from her son, Dima. The 23-year-old biotech graduate was taken by Russian forces from their front yard in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel along with Olena and her husband, Oleh, on March 20.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Hear what Herschel Walker's high school teacher thinks about his candidacy
CNN correspondent Dianne Gallagher speaks to voters in Herschel Walker's Georgia hometown about his bid for the Senate.
Police release video in search of the New York City man seen pushing subway commuter on the tracks from platform
New York City police are on the hunt for a man seen pushing a subway commuter from the platform on the train tracks in Brooklyn before running away on Friday afternoon.
Student loan forgiveness was 'dangled in front of us:' How 700,000 borrowers were cut out of Biden's plan
The eligibility change announced last month excluded federal student loans that are guaranteed by the government but held by private lenders. Many of these loans were made under the former Federal Family Education Loan program, known as FFEL, and Federal Perkins Loan program.
GOP candidate for Nevada elections chief pushes false claim that Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff weren't legitimately elected
Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Nevada elections chief, has repeatedly promoted false conspiracy theories about elections in his closely contested state.
Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to Uvalde school massacre has been fired, official says
Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday.
Suspect in Raleigh shootings likely killed his 16-year-old brother first, according to preliminary report
Investigators believe a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people and injuring two in last week's shooting rampage in North Carolina's capital killed his older brother first, according to a preliminary report from police released Thursday.
Hear why Latino voters say Democrats are losing their support
CNN's Boris Sanchez speaks to Latino voters on different sides of the political aisle whom all share one thing in common: a desire for fair immigration policy.
Zoo announces death of Rusty, DC’s famous fugitive red panda
CNN — Rusty, the red panda who made headlines in 2013 following his successful escape from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, has died. Rusty escaped his enclosure at the National Zoo in June of 2013, as CNN reported at the time. City residents spotted the small panda wandering through DC’s trendy Adams Morgan neighborhood.
Bernie Sanders: 'Republicans blame Biden for inflation ... really?'
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss inflation and the 2022 midterm elections.
