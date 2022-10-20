ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Verge

Facebook warns it could block news in Canada over proposed legislation

Facebook might ban news sharing in Canada if the country passes legislation forcing the company to pay news outlets for their content (via The Wall Street Journal). In a post shared on Friday, Facebook parent company Meta says Canada’s proposed Online News Act falsely presumes that it “unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers.”
TechCrunch

Sight Tech Global 2022 announced

First, new digital experiences, notably virtual reality, are testing known approaches to accessibility. There are no white canes or screen readers (yet!) in the metaverse. That digital realm is on the verge of going mainstream both for consumers and enterprises so quickly that accessibility could easily become an afterthought, as it was at the start of the PV era.
CNN

CNN

ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

