North Platte, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala

OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Natilee Mintle is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October. Mintle is from North Platte. She graduated from Maxwell Public Schools in 2021 and is currently studying entrepreneurship at NPCC. She selected NPCC after receiving a President’s Scholarship and has since fallen in love with...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
