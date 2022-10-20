Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala
OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
North Platte man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man at a North Platte trailer park in 2020. On Monday, Brayden Divine, 24, appeared for sentencing in Lincoln County District Court on one count of 2nd-degree assault. According to prosecutors, on Dec. 26, 2020, at...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
Keith County businesses 100% compliant in recent alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-During the evening hours of Friday, October 14, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Keith County. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
Applications being accepted for North Platte Santa Cop program
Santa Cop 2022 is just around the corner and we are excited to again partner with the Salvation Army! Please contact the Salvation Army to schedule your appointment to apply. Sign up details below. The Salvation Army & Santa Cop. Christmas Assistance Program. North Platte, NE. If you have recently...
NPCC's Jazzy Knights perform at Espresso Shop
The Jazzy Knights perform outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan in downtown North Platte on Thursday afternoon in a free and open concert. The Jazzy Knights serve as North Platte Community College’s jazz band, directed by Jennifer Winder.
Area students shine in Best of the West Music Festival
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Community College music instructor Kristin Simpson works with a choir section Monday at NPCC as part of the Best of the West Music Festival. More than 100 students from 12 area high schools participated in the festival, which was designed to showcase local talent. Students had...
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Natilee Mintle is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October. Mintle is from North Platte. She graduated from Maxwell Public Schools in 2021 and is currently studying entrepreneurship at NPCC. She selected NPCC after receiving a President’s Scholarship and has since fallen in love with...
