Read full article on original website
Related
3Q earnings reports, GDP, bonds progress and more: Monday's 5 things to know
GDP report from Commerce Department Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy grew 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors will also be looking out for home sales data this week.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
Citrus County Chronicle
China's exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%
BEIJING (AP) — China's export growth weakened in September as global consumer demand cooled while imports rebounded from a contraction after Chinese economic growth improved. Exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August's 7% growth, official data showed Monday. Imports gained 0.3% to $238...
Comments / 0