MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE

ladybug3660
3d ago
good idea, use the school 4 this kind of training. why was all that equipment left behind, that seems costly?! it was allowed 2 get vandalized, again, costly! now they want 2 spend money 2 upgrade-because it was irresponsibly abandoned! crazy, wasteful!
Reply(2)
4
mocomotive.com
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE”MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the…. Original...
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
Click2Houston.com
Wrong way driver in Slingshot crashes through 4 vehicles in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after he plowed through four vehicles with his slingshot while driving the wrong way in northwest Harris County, deputies say. Deputies responded to the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. The man, driving a Slingshot, was driving westbound on the eastbound...
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
Chad Webb Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 at around 6:15 a.m involving a white Chevy Malibu.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
High School Student Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Pasadena (Pasadena, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound frontage lanes of Highway 225 at around 2:39 p.m.
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Motorcyclist causes multi-vehicle crash after driving wrong way on FM 529, Harris Co. deputies say
The driver of the slingshot motorcycle was flown to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies are investigating if alcohol played a factor in the crash.
fox26houston.com
Several agencies investigating after 3-year-old suffers broken femur bone at daycare
HOUSTON - 3-year-old Janiya Guzman is still at home unable to walk, and her father, the sole provider is now unable to work as he cares for his daughter. PREVIOUS: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame. On October 6th Raymond Jones...
fox26houston.com
Sheriff: Body believed to be 16-year-old runaway found in wooded area on Imperial Valley
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area on Thursday, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley in a wooded area. Gonzalez said the body showed evidence of...
Court docs: Humble mother was attacked in home, later found in trunk of car driven by son
The boy accused in her mother's death is still in a Nebraska hospital following a chase and crash with law enforcement.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
bloghouston.com
King: Alex Mealer for Harris County judge
Those who are regular readers know that I rarely use [my] forum to endorse candidates. However, there is an election this year in which I feel compelled to do so. That race is for Harris County judge and I am recommending you vote for Alex Mealer. Like most of you,...
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death after reportedly visiting possible ex-girlfriend in Alief
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
Click2Houston.com
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
