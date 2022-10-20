Read full article on original website
Breezy, Wild Fire Risk
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elevated fire potential can be expected due to low humidity and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the low to mid-70s. Friday night, mostly clear and not as chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s. Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy,...
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30-minute video of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews. They...
Campers at Burdette Park dealing with burn ban
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced the county is under a burn ban. That makes Vanderburgh the 14th county in the Tri-State to be placed under a burn ban, due to dry conditions. No open flames are allowed in the county until further...
UE holds 20th chili bowl sale
Apple Festival set for this weekend in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apple slushy fans can satisfy that fall craving this weekend in Owensboro. The Apple Festival returns to Reid’s Orchard Saturday and Sunday. The popular festival draws thousands to the orchard every year, which is why this will be the last year you can enjoy the festival there.
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walls are up for the latest inclusion to The Promenade in Evansville. Louis Pointe is under construction at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road. Five of the eight occupants have been announced. Eyemart Express, Heritage Federal, HOTWORX, Nothing Bundt Cakes and StretchLab will move in once construction is complete.
Holiday World announces ‘Halloween in the Sky’ event
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - 300 drones will take to the skies over Holiday World for their Halloween drone show. The new drone and fireworks show will be themed entirely to Halloween and will end with an announcement for their upcoming 2023 season. The “Halloween in the Sky” event will...
Owensboro announces ‘Hometown Christmas’ activities
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced Hometown Christmas, a series of holiday activities in downtown Owensboro from November 18 through December 31. The holiday celebration will kick off with the Smothers Park Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with the Kentucky Youth Chorale on Friday, November 18, followed by the newly expanded Dancing Lights interactive display presented by Big Rivers Electric Corp. and Visit Owensboro.
USI holds first ‘Pride on the Quad’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI’s first pride event wrapped up Friday. Dozens of people came out to the campus quad for the event. It was held by the student government and USI Gender and Sexuality Resources. Students had access to community and university resources. According to the event’s organizers,...
Princeton, Jasper, & Reitz all advance to IHSAA Cross Country State Finals
BROWN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day, for three SW Indiana cross country teams, up at Brown County, Saturday. The Jasper and Reitz boys teams, along with the Princeton girls squad, all placed in the top 6 of their respective meets, to advance to the IHSAA state finals, next weekend.
Deaconess physician discusses the rise in respiratory viruses in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Evansville. Pediatric Physician Sarah Rust explains that there is an increase in RSV, Flu A, COVID as well as the common cold among other viruses, while clinics and pediatric hospitals all throughout Evansville are becoming overcrowded. Rust says kids...
Halloween events planned at Ivy Tech
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The public is invited to join Ivy Tech Community College students and their families for two family-friendly free Halloween celebrations inside the main campus – one on Oct. 28 and another on Halloween, Oct. 31. Friday, Oct. 28 Ivy Tech Community College is planning its...
KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
Cemetery headstones vandalized in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Muhlenberg County, Greenville police are looking for the people responsible for damaging some headstones at an old cemetery. It happened recently at the Old Greenville cemetery. Officers say several headstones were damaged. Police are hoping the public might have information on who is responsible.
Mt. Vernon historical marker honors lynching victims 144 years later
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new historical marker and bench were dedicated outside the Posey County Courthouse on Sunday to commemorate seven African-American men who were killed 144 years ago. In October 1878, an unthinkable crime occurred when seven Posey County men were killed: Daniel Harrison Sr., his sons...
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
OCU and Oakland City Library holding Halloween event
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University School of Education is helping the Oakland City Columbia Township Public Library with their “Spooky Stories and Fun.”. The event is on Tuesday, October 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Township Public Library at 210 South Main Street in Oakland City.
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
