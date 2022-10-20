Read full article on original website
Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia
The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
Senior Center lays off employees, including director
The Emporia Senior Center has been battling financial issues for years, and that ongoing issue has forced painful steps for the facility. Director Ian Boyd says the Senior Center Board of Directors approved Boyd’s recommendation to lay off employees, including himself, as the Senior Center deals with a combination of several factors — including the embezzlement of over $100,000 from prior director Lannie Lyman, equipment failures, COVID-19, recent inflationary pressures and lower attendance. Boyd says the Senior Center’s expenses are within the approved budget and there have been no financial crimes, but the layoffs are needed to preserve the center’s status as a Kansas corporation.
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
Salina fifth graders take stand against bullying, ask city commission to do same
At Monday's Salina City Commission meeting, Cottonwood fifth grade students presented a proclamation request for bullying prevention. They were accompanied by Vicki Price, education director for CAPS and Chris Field, a Cottonwood building substitute teacher. The proclamation recognized October as Bullying Prevention Month and encouraged local schools, students, parents, recreational...
UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call
Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 23
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Clair, Robert Andrew; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Apostolic Doctrine and Holiness Conference is held in Junction City
FAITH TABERNACLE APOSTOLIC CHURCH, JUNCTION CITY – The 2022 Apostolic Doctrine and Holiness Conference recently held for two days and three nights at Faith Tabernacle in Junction City. Seven messages from six preachers quickly established then built upon a common theme focusing on the church and its work in...
Several Lyon County fire departments battling combination vehicle-grass fire
Lyon County firefighters are dealing with a vehicle and grass fire Friday morning. Miller and Reading firefighters were dispatched to Roads 240 and V shortly before 11 am. Early indications are the incident started with a gran truck and became a grass fire about 15 minutes after the initial call. Details are pending.
Former operator of cleaning business convicted of charges, will enter drug court program
BEATRICE – Amended charges have been filed against a former Beatrice Street Superintendent and former owner of a cleaning business. 56-year-old Dale Simmons, of Milford, Kansas has pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a single count of theft by receiving…with a value of between $1,500 and $5,000. Both are felonies.
ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident
Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
Advance voting hours are set
Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, has announced the following hours for in person advance voting:. Friday, October 21, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 26 ,2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27,...
USD 475 announces the school schedule for Friday
There will not be any school on Friday for early childhood, elementary and middle school students in Geary USD 475. The district made the announcement via social media.
Black-owned counseling service provides aid to Manhattan community
Manhattan native and new business owner Tychelle Schire’rre Jones-Ransom started her business, 365 Days 365 Chances Counseling Service, LLC, to provide people with mental health care. Jones-Ransom describes her business as a personalized therapeutic process where individuals can discover purpose, earn inner peace and achieve prosperity. Jones-Ransom is a...
JC man arrested after meth, marijuana found when suspicious vehicle stopped
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was arrested after meth and marijuana were found when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 77.
Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
Cottonwood Falls couple raising awareness for victims of wrongful incarceration to host showing, conversation at Emporia Arts Center
Christopher Dunn says he is innocent. A judge agrees with him — but he still sits in prison because of a Missouri case precedent. Two Cottonwood Falls residents are doing what they can to change that. Cottonwood Falls residents Billy and Anais Yeager will be screening their 15-minute song/music...
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was one of 64 law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on family violence this week. The Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep Wednesday, making 16 arrests on 32 attempts for service. Deputies served 14 misdemeanor warrants for crimes related to family violence; along with six other misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant, and a handful of protection orders.
