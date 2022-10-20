ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia

The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Senior Center lays off employees, including director

The Emporia Senior Center has been battling financial issues for years, and that ongoing issue has forced painful steps for the facility. Director Ian Boyd says the Senior Center Board of Directors approved Boyd’s recommendation to lay off employees, including himself, as the Senior Center deals with a combination of several factors — including the embezzlement of over $100,000 from prior director Lannie Lyman, equipment failures, COVID-19, recent inflationary pressures and lower attendance. Boyd says the Senior Center’s expenses are within the approved budget and there have been no financial crimes, but the layoffs are needed to preserve the center’s status as a Kansas corporation.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Salina fifth graders take stand against bullying, ask city commission to do same

At Monday's Salina City Commission meeting, Cottonwood fifth grade students presented a proclamation request for bullying prevention. They were accompanied by Vicki Price, education director for CAPS and Chris Field, a Cottonwood building substitute teacher. The proclamation recognized October as Bullying Prevention Month and encouraged local schools, students, parents, recreational...
SALINA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call

Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 23

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Clair, Robert Andrew; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident

Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Advance voting hours are set

Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, has announced the following hours for in person advance voting:. Friday, October 21, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 26 ,2022 9:00 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Black-owned counseling service provides aid to Manhattan community

Manhattan native and new business owner Tychelle Schire’rre Jones-Ransom started her business, 365 Days 365 Chances Counseling Service, LLC, to provide people with mental health care. Jones-Ransom describes her business as a personalized therapeutic process where individuals can discover purpose, earn inner peace and achieve prosperity. Jones-Ransom is a...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was one of 64 law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on family violence this week. The Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep Wednesday, making 16 arrests on 32 attempts for service. Deputies served 14 misdemeanor warrants for crimes related to family violence; along with six other misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant, and a handful of protection orders.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy