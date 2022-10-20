ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Mixed forecast for next 3 games

By Tammie Souza
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO0rp_0ighoI1K00

Next Weather: Mixed weekend 03:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NLCS between the Phillies and Padres is headed back to Philadelphia after two games in beautiful San Diego. Thousands will come together in South Philadelphia this weekend to cheer on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

But, fall in Philadelphia is tricky and this weekend it will be a mixed forecast with seasonable temperatures.

There was record-setting heat in San Diego during Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday. Game time temperatures were in the 90s, which is highly unusual in the West Coast city.

Conditions will be more fall-like for Games 3 and 4 this Friday and Saturday, but Sunday's Game 5 could be the wild card with a slight chance of showers.

Check out your first pitch forecasts:

  • Friday, 7:37 p.m. - Expect clear skies and a temperature of 60 degrees. Wind SW 5 mph.
  • Saturday, 7:45 p.m. - Expect partly cloudy skies turning cloudy late in the evening and a temperature of 64 degrees. Wind SE 5 mph.
  • Sunday, 2:37 p.m. - Expect cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. The temperature will be 68 degrees. Wind ENE 10-15 mph.

Let's go Phils!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Phils defeat Padres in Game 4, Phans believe in a big win in Game 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One more, just one more win, and this Phillies team will make history. They're on the brink of the team's first world series appearance since 2009.Phillies fans cannot contain their excitement as the team inches one step closer to the World Series.Phillies fans will be back in action Sunday for Game 5 rooting for a win.It doesn't get any better than this. The Phils are on fire and fans, of course, are loving it. Saturday night, as the game was on, fans packed sports bars with their eyes glued to the television screens cheering on the Phillies....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play  the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews grease light poles to prepare for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia has begun to grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.Also, single-day vacations for officers have been restricted through Tuesday because of possible street parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5

The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth.  Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game.  The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009.  The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park.  Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here.  ...
HOME, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends.  This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phils win over Padres gets fans talking about World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After Friday night's win, the Phillies are 3-0 at home this postseason. Saturday night, they'll put that perfect playoff record on the line with a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this National League Championship Series.The fans have been a big reason for the home-field advantage. It was another sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park Saturday night with more than 45,000 Phillies fans painting the ballpark red.The atmosphere was electric from start to finish - whether you were in the bank, watching at home or at a local sports bar.How can you not love this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Harper's HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series

HILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper broke up the Phillies postseason party on the mound and directed his team to where the true revelry was about to begin for the National League champs."C'mon, let's go inside! Let's go!" he ordered.With that, Harper walked toward the dugout and raised his arms in jubilation to the soundtrack of Phillies fans screaming "MV3! MV3! " The Phillies scrambled inside for the Broad Street Bubbly that awaited in the clubhouse.Harper made the scene possible because he rose to the moment Philly demanded of him from the time he signed the richest free-agent deal in baseball...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"Four more baby": Phillies fans ready for World Series after winning NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the game ran out of Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the team's dramatic come from behind victory. The Phillies are now in the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday.  These nights are the moments our city will never forget. And fans say being able to celebrate this win in South Philly is everything. "We need this so bad," a fan said.  Phillies fans have hoped and dreamed for more than a decade to get back to the playoffs and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies' Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper, who hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, won Most Valuable Player honors after he helped the Phillies punch their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. It's the first time the Phillies are in the World Series since 2009. Harper has been nothing short of amazing during the playoffs, especially in the NLCS.Harper hit two home runs, three doubles and had five RBIs as the Phillies won the series 4-1.Phillies owner John Middleton said that he might've underpaid Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton said. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Earlier in the playoffs, Harper said "We ain't losing," and so far that's looking pretty good. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series, which starts on Friday. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are one win away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres last week. Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2. A five run rally in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Phillies Rally Held In Center City

The Phillies are well on their way to the World Series. Everyone in the region, it seems is a fan. The Playoff Games are sold out and people wanting into the stadium are paying top dollar for tickets. To keep the momentum up, the city and the team held a rally, on the plaza of the Municipal Services Building at noon on Friday.
CBS Philly

Phillies' owner Middleton: "Maybe I underpaid" Bryce Harper

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In 2019, Bryce Harper signed a 13 year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. Most wouldn't consider that an underpay. But if you ask Phillies owner John Middleton, he thinks otherwise. Following the Phillies' 4-3 victory over the Padres to earn a sport in the World Series for the first time in 13 years, Middleton said he might've short changed Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton told CBS Philadelphia's Don Bell during live postgame coverage. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Whether Middleton overpaid Harper or not, there's no doubt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Watching for rain for NLCS Game 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to Game 5 Day! It's a cloudy start to your Sunday, with coastal low spreading showers across the Jersey Shore this morning. While dry air will continue to keep the heavier bands of rain mainly east of I-95 for the first half of the day, eventually all of the Delaware River Valley, including the Philadelphia metro, will see some downpours. Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures today will reach the middle 60s this afternoon.As the coastal low inches a little further north off the New Jersey shore, the rain will start...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ryan Howard to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 4 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series champion Ryan Howard will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 4 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. Howard, a Phillies legend, was an instrumental piece of the team that won the World Series in 2008 over the Tampa Bay Rays. Howard was also the NLCS MVP in 2009. He finished that series with a batting average of .333, two home runs and eight RBIs. But, the Phillies went on to the lose the World Series that season to the New York Yankees. The Phillies have been going back to their 2008 World Series team for ceremonial first pitches this postseason. In Game 3, Matt Stairs, who deep home run in the NLCS against the Dodgers in 2008, threw out the first pitch. In the NLDS against the Braves, Pat Burrell and Shane Victorino got the opportunity to throw them. Who will throw it in Game 5? That's unknown at this time, but I'd bet on it to be another member of the 2008 World Series team. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Schools across Philly getting into Phillies spirit ahead of NLCS Game 3

MERION STATION, Pa. (CBS) - Schools throughout the city are getting in the Phillies spirit for Friday's game! At Waldron Mercy Academy along the Main Line, students got to dress out of their school uniforms into Phillies gear. The school also held mini pep rallies in each of the classrooms. Among the students who are passionate Phillies fans is eighth grader Ryan Sullivan who has his own YouTube channel where he talks all things Philadelphia sports. He says his classmates love to watch his channel."My classmates, they enjoy it. they like to hear me yell because I'm very passionate about my teams and they support me and I really appreciate it,"  Sullivan said.   You can check out Ryan's YouTube channel by searching for "Ryan the Great."The school also posted clips to their Facebook page showing off their Phillies passion. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

You can't win, you can't lose as a parent of Aaron and Austin Nola

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – They can't win and they can't lose. Aaron and Austin Nola's parents are in a unique, some might even call it a tough spot.A.J. and Stacie Nola have been at all the games cheering on their sons, Phillies pitcher Aaron and Padres catcher Austin.Their dad says he knew early on that his boys had a knack for baseball."When they were young boys, in the backyard, they were very competitive," A.J. Nola, the dad of Aaron and Austin, said. "And they dreamed about this moment. Probably at the high school level, we started seeing some signs that, hey, these guys are pretty good at that craft."One thing is for sure, one of the Nola brothers will be heading to the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How to avoid Philly traffic mess as NLCS, other events clash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be another big night down at the sports complex in South Philadelphia. Aside from Game 3 of the Phillies-Padres NLCS, there will also be a concert and college football game going on Friday night. The Phils will be playing at Citizens Bank Park, Smashing Pumpkins will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple University will be playing at The Linc. Traffic is anticipated, so if you are heading to the sports complex, public transportation is going to be your friend Friday.Both Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center are encouraging fans to take...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy