Escaped South Carolina inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
WYFF4.com
Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word on the deputy's condition at this time. Stay...
FOX Carolina
National Crime Prevention Month tips from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to best protect your home from crime. Here’s what they recommend doing:. Always lock your doors, windows, garage, and any connecting door between the garage...
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
FOX Carolina
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in South Carolina
The Easley Fire Department has responded to a fire Friday afternoon at a chemical plant.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Deadly single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was traveling north on Old Easley...
FOX Carolina
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
FOX Carolina
Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
FOX Carolina
Two dead after separate weekend crashes in the Upstate
Two people are dead after two separate crashes in the Upstate over the weekend. Both fatal collisions happened in Greenville County. The first occurred around 4:45 Saturday morning on Old Easley Bridge Road, about 3 miles west of Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
No charges filed in crash that killed pedestrian
Spartanburg Police report no charges will be filed in the death of a pedestrian. That collision occured around 7:30PM Monday on East Main Street in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg, causes power outages
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages. Officials say a Piper Cherokee plane landed near John B. White Boulevard and took out several powerlines causing outages in the area.
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
