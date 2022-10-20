ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word on the deputy's condition at this time. Stay...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
Queen City News

Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Deadly single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was traveling north on Old Easley...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy