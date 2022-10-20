Read full article on original website
ARRESTED: Killer Paroled by Evers’ Appointee Caught Driving Drunk Thursday in West Bend With Illegal Gun
Parolees freed in 2022 are already endangering the community. A West Bend man who was paroled this January by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee after serving just 22 years of a 40-year sentence for a homicide conviction is back behind bars in Washington County after driving erratically on I-45 with a loaded illegal gun.
WISN
Quadruple shooting: Teens shot
Four people, including three teenagers, were shot Sunday morning in Milwaukee. Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. near 34th Street and Meinecke Avenue, which is near Metcalfe Park. Officials say a 16-year-old girl, two 19-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were injured. They are all expected to survive.
Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks has heated exchange with judge
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington fire, home a total loss
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A Port Washington home became fully engulfed in flames Friday, Oct. 21. No one was hurt. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, near Weilers and Lake, around 4 p.m. The house was empty except for a pet dog, the sheriff's office said. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will ensure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State...
nbc15.com
Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
wpr.org
Milwaukee County sheriff announces resignation
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas is stepping down, three months before the end of his term. He will begin serving as the vice president of security for the tech payment company Fiserv on Monday. He announced his resignation in a press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Friday. Sunday...
UPDATE: Oconomowoc police said Sunday that they located Johnson OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
Reckless driving victim in Milwaukee penalized by car insurance company
In 'Project: Driver Safer', an insurance group says everyone pays the price when there are too many reckless drivers on the road.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me
I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
CBS 58
Local principal makes good on promise, spends night on roof
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local elementary school principal made good on his promise to spend a night on the school's roof. Principal Michael Brock pitched a tent on the roof of College Park Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 21. “The previous record for the sign up for the...
