Houston, TX

cw39.com

Warm and windy weekend in Houston and Galveston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong south winds gusting over 20 mph will make for a warm and increasingly humid weekend in Southeast Texas. Galveston: High temperatures will be in the low 80s, with morning lows in the 70s. Both days will be windy, but the strongest winds look to be on Sunday when gusts could top 25 mph, making it tough to put up a canopy or umbrella.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Connley 5 TDs lift Prairie View A&M past Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Prairie View A&M to a 54-21 victory over winless Lamar on Saturday. Jaden Stewart rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries and Ahmad Antoine had 100 on seven with a score for the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 Southland Conference), who piled up 301 yards on the ground.
BEAUMONT, TX
cw39.com

Lewis, Fuller spark Texas Southern past Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Chaunzavia Lewis gave Texas Southern the lead with a 73-yard touchdown on a punt return, Raheme Fuller scored on a 45-yard pick-6 and the Tigers turned back Alcorn State 34-27 on Saturday. Texas Southern (3-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took a 7-0 lead midway...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Rice outlasts Louisiana Tech in overtime thriller

RUSTON, La. (AP) — TJ McMahon threw for three touchdowns, ran for a fourth and Juma Otoviano scored in overtime to lift Rice past Louisiana Tech 42-41 on Saturday, wrecking the Bulldogs’ homecoming in the process. McMahon scored on a 64-yard run and Luke McCaffery on a 17-yard...
RUSTON, LA

