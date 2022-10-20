HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong south winds gusting over 20 mph will make for a warm and increasingly humid weekend in Southeast Texas. Galveston: High temperatures will be in the low 80s, with morning lows in the 70s. Both days will be windy, but the strongest winds look to be on Sunday when gusts could top 25 mph, making it tough to put up a canopy or umbrella.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO