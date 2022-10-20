ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comedian tries to give Herschel Walker condoms on stage after campaign event

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VALzG_0ighno6f00

A comedian tried to give Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker condoms on stage after a campaign event.

On Thursday, Jason Selvig, of the comedy duo The Good Liars, appeared onstage alongside Mr Walker at a campaign stop in Macon, Georgia. While there, he attempted to hand the former NFL star some prophylactics.

The pair appeared to talk for a short time before Mr Walker walked away to talk to other people.

The stunt comes after allegations broke in recent weeks that Mr Walker paid for and urged a woman to have two separate abortions, despite saying he’s pro-life on the campaign trail.

Mr Walker reportedly told an unidentified girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 and later gave her $700 as reimbursement, according toThe Daily Beast. The woman cited receipts as well as a “get well” card sent by Mr Walker.

The same woman later told The New York Times that Mr Walker “urged her to terminate a second pregnancy two years” after the first. That request prompted her to end their relationship and the pair now share a 10-year-old son.

ABC News’s Linsey Davis asked Mr Walker during an interview after the revelations broke if he ever had “a conversation with this woman ... about an abortion?”

Mr Walker said he hadn’t and rejected the idea that he’d ever given her money for an abortion. He went on to insist that the woman was “lying.”

Just hours after the initial story was posted, Mr Walker appeared on Hannity on Fox News, saying that it was “a flat-out lie”.

He later doubled down to Fox News Digital and again said that “it’s a lie”.

The former football player has been slammed as a hypocrite on the issue of abortion, which he told Fox New Digital isn’t the case: “It’s a lie so I’m not a hypocrite.

He then told NBC News that he did, in fact, send the check to his ex-girlfriend, but rejected the notion that it was intended to pay for an abortion.

“This is still a lie because she is the mother of my child,” he said. “I have no idea what that can be for. Yes, that’s my check,” he admitted but added that it wasn’t for an abortion.

“You want me to answer something that’s a lie, and everyone’s trying to trick me and make me respond,” he said. “Show where I have said that this is [for] an abortion.”

Comments / 15

ekk
3d ago

All of you Republicans who attacked Elizabeth Warren by calling her @Pocahontas" are sure quiet now after Herschel Walker claimed hisGrandma is a "Full-Blood Cherokee.'

Reply(5)
8
Beach Bum
3d ago

I can’t vote for any candidates that try to divide Americans. Warnock and Abrams don’t want to help the people in our State. Abrams is only in the raise to get her hands on campaign funds and a fat paycheck. Warnock hasn’t helped any of our neighborhoods in Atlanta.

Reply(3)
4
Robert Ramos
3d ago

oh I forgot about that, so the list goes on.ex vet,graduated from college in the top 1% of his class, deputy sheriff, still struggling with his mental illness, loving husband and caring father of many

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.3 RNB

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Calls Attacks on Lizzo’s Weight Loss ‘Demonic’ and Comparable to a ‘Genocide of the Black Race’

Kanye West’s definition of a friend is a little off-center. During his Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper used his “good friend” Lizzo as the driving point behind a critique on the body-positive movement, calling the championing of her weight “demonic” and – along with abortion, for some reason – comparable to a “genocide of the Black race.”
Black Enterprise

Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
K97.5

Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos

Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

892K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy