ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Prop Kyle Sinckler signs one-year extension to stay at Bristol Bears

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yq2wz_0ighnmLD00

Kyle Sinckler has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at Bristol Bears until summer 2024.

The England prop’s Bears’ contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, with a clutch of French clubs thought to be closely monitoring his situation.

But the 52-cap front-rower has opted to add another year to his west country stint, having joined Bristol from Harlequins in July 2020.

“It’s fantastic for the Bears to retain someone of Kyle’s calibre. For him to re-sign with the Bears is a huge positive for the club,” said rugby director Pat Lam.

“He is an outstanding professional with a wealth of experience in a crucial position and has added real value on and off the field for us. I’m pleased for everyone at the Bears that he will continue to contribute to our journey.”

Sinckler has earned selection to England’s autumn Test series squad, with boss Eddie Jones continuing to be a big admirer of the 29-year-old.

“It was an easy decision for me to stay at Bristol and I feel like I’ve got unfinished business here,” said Sinckler.

“I’m excited for what’s to come from this group and feel very blessed to play for a club with such incredible supporters.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

On this day in 2018: Christian Wade quits rugby to chase NFL career

Christian Wade announced his retirement from rugby union on this day in 2018.Wade, the fourth highest tryscorer in English club rugby on 82, was granted early release from his Wasps contract after nine years at the club to join NFL team the Buffalo Bills.In doing so he halved his salary from the £250,000 a year he was earning in the Gallagher Premiership. The move never took off on the field either as he failed to make the Bills’ roster. View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

Aston Villa run riot against Brentford in first match since sacking Steven Gerrard

Perhaps Steven Gerrard’s week got worse after he was sacked. Aston Villa did a convincing impression of a team who are glad he is gone. They kicked off as the second-lowest scorers in the division, struck three times in 14 minutes and an unknown interim boss went on to equal Gerrard’s biggest win as Villa manager. Liberated from his tactics, his players looked lethal. If the 3-0 thrashing at Fulham that brought his departure was one indictment, a 4-0 walloping of Brentford was another. This was the kind of emphatic, entertaining display they were not delivering under him.Aaron Danks’s reign...
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest ended their 10-game winless run with a shock 1-0 victory over Liverpool sealed by Taiwo Awoniyi’s second-half finish.Leaders Arsenal were held 1-1 at Southampton, Erling Haaland boosted his tally for the season yet further with a brace in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Brighton, and a stoppage-time Casemiro header secured Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.The Women’s Super League’s top three of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all won away from home to move to 12 points, England opened their T20 World Cup campaign with victory over Afghanistan, India emerged triumphant from a dramatic encounter with Pakistan and Rory McIlroy became world number one with a win on the PGA Tour.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.
The Independent

Aston Villa must lean on strategy and realism after daring to dream with Philippe Coutinho

By the time the man who used to be the second most expensive footballer in history came on, it didn’t matter. In the right way, admittedly, because Aston Villa were four goals to the good. That didn’t change in a cameo of 11 touches, seven passes, three of which were misplaced.The other four of Aston Villa’s infamous five had started and sparkled. Philippe Coutinho was the odd man out as Brentford were beaten 4-0. Leon Bailey, in surely his best performance for Villa, Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins all scored. Emi Buendia was granted the central creator’s role that...
The Independent

The Independent

892K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy