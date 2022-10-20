ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Aishwarya Nair Brings Color to Pinehurst with Flowers Grown at Jackson Park P-Patch

By SEAneighborhoods
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oT81F_0ighnQs700

Aishwarya Nair, Jackson Park P-Patch

Where are you from and what brought you to Seattle?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZl29_0ighnQs700
One of Aishwarya’s cats in a backpack at the garden

I was born and raised in India and moved to Seattle four or five years ago. I’ve loved finding a community. I’ve always been someone who never really felt a strong sense of community, even though I had people who considered themselves part of my community. It’s weird. But I visited Seattle a long time ago and fell in love with the place. I’m one of those people who is very nostalgic, and I am in love with the way Seattle feeds into that. There is something about fall here that is very wistful and mysterious. There is just a mysterious wistful vibe. I love being here and being my own person, doing my own thing. Just figuring things out with the help of my partner Connor and our wonderful little cats that frequent the P-Patch in their little backpacks.

How did you become interested in community gardening?

I would say my interest in gardening really picked up during the pandemic. I’ve always had houseplants, but I lived in Magnolia at the start of the pandemic, and we had a little side yard that was full of weeds. I just thought, “hey, you know I could put a lot of money and resources into this project and make it a little side garden that hopefully outlives me.” I planted some strawberries in a little container and eventually realized I wanted to do more! I got in at the Interbay P-Patch and started growing eggplants, tomatoes, you know the gardener basic starter kit. Then, I realized that vegetable growing is not my thing, because I feel very bad when I don’t pick them in time, and they rot on the vine. It’s just not a good feeling for me. When I switched to Jackson Park P-Patch, I decided I was going to give that up and grow flowers instead, because I don’t feel as bad when flowers die. That’s their whole point, right? They are ephemeral. I just love working with flowers because they are so great, and I love seasonal flowers. So many people at the P-Patch make fun of me for it and tell me I’m a vegetable hater, but it’s more nuanced than that! I love growing flowers because even if I’m not doing anything with them, people are always walking through the garden and enjoy looking at them.

How did you get involved in a leadership role at Jackson Park P-Patch?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CH9Wd_0ighnQs700
Broken raised garden bed

I came to Jackson Park P-Patch last year, sometime in April. I was used to the environment at Interbay where it’s a huge community garden. There is always something going on there. Jackson Park P-Patch is a much smaller garden and just a very different dynamic and atmosphere. When I came to Jackson Park, I started asking about what they do to bring money into the garden and Becca, who runs the Giving Garden program, mentioned that they just make it work! I wrote to the leadership team and asked if they needed someone to do fundraising. I was immediately drawn to the pressing issue at hand which was that the raised beds were falling apart. The raised beds are used for people who can’t access the low-grown beds. I brought some people together to brainstorm ideas and took the project on. We started selling dahlias, which was kind of our first entrance into fundraising. We set up a stand every Friday on the side of the street next to the garden and just waved over people who were passing by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTlys_0ighnQs700
Jackson Park P-Patch members assembling the new raised garden beds

Last year, we raised $600 with our dahlias and got a $500 grant from GROW, our fiscal sponsor. We were able to scrounge up the rest of the money needed to buy the raised beds and got a group of people to put them together in February…in the cold. If you remember, last February, we had that freak snowstorm that damaged most of our old raised beds. I truly didn’t expect anyone to show up, given the weather. But they did, and that’s how committed our gardeners are! I think it’s really special when we can gather together like a community, even in the winter, to make sure that the people who need the raised beds are able to dive into things at the beginning of the garden season. It wasn’t the easiest process either; it took around three hours to establish one, with five people working on each. We assembled them over four work parties, and they were all great!

I’m not always great at accepting compliments, it’s hard for me, but every now and then people will say “you’ve brought so much light to the garden,” and it’s pretty great. It’s nice to hear efforts being validated. It is energizing and makes you want to keep doing it.

How did your flower sales bring in community members and neighbors who aren’t part of the P-Patch?

Oh, so many new people have stopped by the garden since we started selling flowers! The way I promote the flower sales is by telling people they will know where their flowers are coming from. They are coming from your local community garden, grown by your neighbors. You are helping grassroots community-building efforts. The flowers brought people to the garden; some of them wanted to see where the flower arrangement in their house was grown. I loved that whole experience! We have a neighbor close to the garden who has been supporting us pretty consistently through flower sales this year. We recently found out that her son is officially in remission [from cancer] and we were able to give her free flowers. I love doing stuff like that because it builds goodwill and connection with the community. It’s a cyclical thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqA7t_0ighnQs700
Sweet peas trellises at the community garden

Over the summer, we also had a U-Pick sweet pea event for people to come buy the sweet peas we had grown up on trellises. It was great! It was an opportunity for people in the community to come to the P-Patch, meet gardeners, and take photos of themselves with the sweet peas. For our fall fundraiser, we are selling the sweet pea seeds that we grew. We have little stickers for the seed packs that say “Jackson Park P-Patch Community Member” and I love that because I hope people will see that and know they can be involved in the garden without having a plot. They can have our seeds or flowers, take a walk through the garden, come to a potluck. It brings people together. We need that. I love people associating themselves within the constructs of a community. Even if you have your own yard, you can still be part of the community by supporting us. Also, the fundraisers are “pay what you can” so even if you are just coming to participate and mingle that’s all we want.

Why do you think spaces like community gardens are so important in bringing people together?

A community garden is a great way to bring people together. I interact with people at this garden whom I wouldn’t have a chance to interact with in my day-to-day life. These are people that I would consider my friends. Especially within different age groups. I’ve always been locked into friendships with people who are generally in my age group, but now I have people who are older and people who are younger. I love intergenerational friendships. It’s super important. Our society feels so disconnected from each other. We live in a world where it is so easy to look at our differences instead of finding the common shared humanity, which has led us to where we are right now. I really believe we should be focusing on the little things we can find in common. There is always something.

Ten years down the line, that’s what it’s going to come down to, community connections. Sometime in the near future, we are going to be depending on community members and strong community connections just to get through this world, and I feel like this is a great way to prepare for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wO9Mf_0ighnQs700
Aishwarya and other Jackson Park P-Patch members shelling sweet peas for seeds

The community is invited to attend the Jackson Park P-Patch Fall Harvest on Sunday, October 23. Learn more at: https://fb.me/e/22ZxsFYPH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle’s IT Professional lends a helping hand at the Seattle/King County Vision Clinic

October 20-23 The Seattle/King County Clinic is a free health clinic held at Seattle Center. Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits and private businesses to transform Seattle Center facilities into a vision care operation. Seattle/King County Clinic is...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Washington Park Arboretum Woodland Meadows

RFP Submittal Due Date: 5:00 PM PST, November 15, 2022. Project Title: Washington Park Arboretum Woodland Meadows. Scope of Work: The University of Washington Botanic Gardens (UW), in equal partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), and the Arboretum Foundation (AF) are engaging in pre-design and conceptual design studies for the Woodland Meadow project at Washington Park Arboretum. This new space will be used as a year-round gathering and celebration space and will include one or more site features dedicated to honoring the contribution to the Arboretum’s volunteers. The Arboretum team has high aspirations for augmenting programming that is inclusive for the whole community, and a more functional gathering space.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan Posts Q3 Data Updates

New data shows progress in key areas of bringing people indoors, new housing units, and reducing encampment site numbers. Seattle – Today, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled the third quarter data updates for the City’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan. These new data sets come on the heels of the transmittal of Mayor Harrell’s 2023-24 budget proposal to the City Council that includes increases to the City’s investments in City-managed homelessness response services, the City’s Unified Care Team, and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA).
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The Alex Clardy Edition

I am writing to let you, constituents of District 1 and other City of Seattle residents, know the bittersweet news that Alex Clardy will be moving on from the Legislative Department. He will be entering an exciting new stage in his life and career. Alex has been accepted into flight school, where he will train to become an airline pilot.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Hero of the Deep: Julia Colson

On October 15, the Seattle Kraken honored Julia Colson as the first Kraken Hero of The Deep during the first period of the opening game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The One Roof Foundation will donate $32,000 to Seattle/King County Clinic in Julia’s honor. Note: Links below will open...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Statement on Killing of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr.

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement:. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community. D’Vonne was known for his kindness, determination, and passion for uplifting the Seattle community and making a positive impact in the Central District with his business, The Postman, which honored the legacy of his late grandfather. Along with his family-run business, he was also a youth sports coach, giving his time and talent to mentoring our young people and shaping the next generation of leaders in this city. The profound impact he had on the Central District and Seattle will not be forgotten. I am praying for his wife KeAnna, his children, and everyone in the community who had the privilege of knowing him.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

See Yourself in Cyber…in Seattle IT!

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. One of the key messages for this year’s cybersecurity awareness campaign is “See Yourself in Cyber”. While securing the City’s technology systems can often be complicated and nuanced, this year’s theme spotlights the fact that a huge part of successful cyber defense comes down to people.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Proposes Unified Care Team Investments to Make Neighborhoods and Public Spaces Clean and Accessible

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell shared additional details of his Unified Care Team plan for clean and accessible Seattle neighborhoods, parks, and open spaces as included in the mayor’s proposed budget. The proposal includes new investments to enhance services offered by the Unified Care Team and to adjust from one citywide approach to several geographic-based teams focused on serving neighborhoods.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Growing up at the Monterrey Restaurant

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, and projects connected to Seattle’s Latinx community. Growing up at the Monterrey Restaurant. by Aeon Corvidae. My brother Jeremy and I had the special privilege to grow...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

View Our Projects

Acting Now (Current Projects) SPU is partnering across different sectors to test new approaches, learn together, and ultimately improve food rescue outcomes while cutting waste. Food Rescue Bin Pilot: Standardization, Reuse, and Communication. In 2022, SPU piloted recommendations from the 2021 Grocery Rescue Assessment with three Safeway stores and three...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board announces candidates for annual election

The Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board is hosting its annual election of board members. The election will occur by mail-in ballot only. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters and must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to ensure they are received by the November 1 deadline.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Histories: My Grandfather’s Queue

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. My Grandfather’s Queue...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Fall 2022 Newsletter

DEEL’s fall 2022 newsletter is available now! This issue features investments in Seattle Preschool Program Summer Extension, International Baccalaureate programming at Rainier Beach High School, and educator diversity. Also highlighted are DEEL’s proposed 2023 budget, a spotlight on our new Early Learning Division Director, Leilani Dela Cruz, and supportive student and family resources from preschool to postsecondary.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of property located at 229-235 Broadway E

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of the property located at 229-235 Broadway East at its meeting on November 16, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L2-80) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

HSD Announces Over $4.5 million in Awards to Expand Child Care Access

Awards will support the creation of 311 new child care slots citywide through the expansion or renovation of facilities. Today, the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) announced awards from its Child Care Facilities Request for Proposals (RFP), providing $4.535 million of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery (CLFR) funds through the City’s Seattle Rescue Plan to renovate or develop six programs and increase licensed capacity in preschool and child care facilities, supporting the creation of 311 new child care slots.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

FEPP LOC Field Trips Highlight Learning in Action

From July through early October, DEEL’s school and community partners welcomed the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy Oversight Committee (LOC) to observe programs in action and learn more about each investment area. Field trips were organized for nine DEEL-funded programs ranging from preschool through postsecondary. The community-led...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy