Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
DURHAM, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA

