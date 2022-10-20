Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
thecomeback.com
LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
LeBron James is visibly frustrated with Russell Westbrook after ill-advised three.
Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"
Karl Malone told a really funny Charles Barkley story.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"
Donovan Mitchell reveals that he and Rudy Gobert told Danny Ainge that they wanted to run it back in Utah and did not want to blow up the roster.
A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face
Russell Westbrook gets heckled by a fan after his poor performance against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare
For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Become First NBA Players To Have The Captain “C” Patch On Their Jerseys Since Chris Paul And David West In 2011
The Captain patch can be seen on the right chest, right below the Nike swoosh logo.
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
Darvin Ham asked Russell Westbrook to act like a professional after Russ said he got injured for coming off the bench.
NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”
Kawhi Leonard gets trolled by an NBA reporter after making his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Send Russell Westbrook Back To Oklahoma City Thunder
Westbrook's future with the Lakers is in limbo as the new season hits the ground up and running.
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers want Draymond Green on the team.
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
Gordon Hayward liked a tweet suggesting a trade where he joins the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate
Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."
Charles Barkley gets trolled by Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson during a recent episode of Inside the NBA show.
