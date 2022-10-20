ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

sachsenews.com

Early voting begins today

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election. On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races. Some cities will also vote on school board races and city charters, depending...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

