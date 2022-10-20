ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2Sfu_0ighlIz700
Photo: Getty Images

Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel , an Orkin entomologist said:

" Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons. Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and two Texas places made the list. Houston was number 22 and Dallas came in at number 23 on the list.

According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York (+1)
  3. Los Angeles (-1)
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Philadelphia (+1)
  7. Baltimore (-1)
  8. Cleveland, Oh. (+2)
  9. Detroit (-1)
  10. Denver (-1)
  11. Seattle
  12. Minneapolis
  13. Boston
  14. Atlanta (+1)
  15. Indianapolis (-1)
  16. Pittsburgh
  17. Cincinnati (+2)
  18. San Diego (-1)
  19. Hartford (+2)
  20. Miami
  21. Milwaukee (+1)
  22. Houston (-4)
  23. Dallas (-3)
  24. Portland, OR
  25. Columbus, OH (+1)
  26. Richmond (+2)
  27. Kansas City (-2)
  28. Norfolk (-1)
  29. Nashville (+7)
  30. St. Louis
  31. Grand Rapids (+1)
  32. Raleigh (+3)
  33. Champaign (+4)
  34. Albany (-3)
  35. Louisville (+5)
  36. Sacramento (-7)
  37. New Orleans (-4)
  38. Charlotte (+4)
  39. Buffalo (+2)
  40. Flint (-6)
  41. Greenville (+3)
  42. Syracuse (+4)
  43. Tampa (+7)
  44. South Bend (+21)
  45. Portland (-7)
  46. Phoenix (-3)
  47. Charleston
  48. Ft. Wayne (+12)
  49. Orlando (+3)
  50. Burlington (-11)

The full study can be found on Orkin's website .

Comments / 34

D Alaskan
3d ago

Of course. Out of the top 15 rat infested cities, 14 are run by Democrats!! Figures

Reply
10
Related
B93

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List

Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texans Misspell This Word The Most

Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says

In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
TEXAS STATE
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy