2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places

Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel , an Orkin entomologist said:

" Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons. Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and two Texas places made the list. Houston was number 22 and Dallas came in at number 23 on the list.

According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:

Chicago New York (+1) Los Angeles (-1) Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia (+1) Baltimore (-1) Cleveland, Oh. (+2) Detroit (-1) Denver (-1) Seattle Minneapolis Boston Atlanta (+1) Indianapolis (-1) Pittsburgh Cincinnati (+2) San Diego (-1) Hartford (+2) Miami Milwaukee (+1) Houston (-4) Dallas (-3) Portland, OR Columbus, OH (+1) Richmond (+2) Kansas City (-2) Norfolk (-1) Nashville (+7) St. Louis Grand Rapids (+1) Raleigh (+3) Champaign (+4) Albany (-3) Louisville (+5) Sacramento (-7) New Orleans (-4) Charlotte (+4) Buffalo (+2) Flint (-6) Greenville (+3) Syracuse (+4) Tampa (+7) South Bend (+21) Portland (-7) Phoenix (-3) Charleston Ft. Wayne (+12) Orlando (+3) Burlington (-11)

The full study can be found on Orkin's website .