DE Jadeveon Clowney back at practice with Ravens up next

By Cory Kinnan
 3 days ago
After missing two of the last three games for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice on Thursday. Clowney rolled his ankle against the New York Jets in Week 2, sat out the following two weeks, attempted to play on the ankle against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 before reaggravating it, then missed the Week 6 game against the New England Patriots as well.

The Browns were missing eight starters from practice on Wednesday, so it is encouraging to see Clowney back on the field. Fellow defensive end Myles Garrett is also seen warming up as he was given a day of rest on his shoulder yesterday as well.

With the high-flying Baltimore Ravens offense next up on the schedule, defensive coordinator Joe Woods and his defense will need all hands on deck.

