Texas State

This Texas University Is One Of The Country's Top 10 Best Colleges

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to attend one of the nation's best universities or colleges then you won't have to look very far. One of the country's best schools is right here in the state.

WalletHub ranked the country's best colleges and universities . The website states, "To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures."

According to the list, one Texas university is in the top 10 best colleges. Rice University came in at number seven on the list. The school came in seventh overall for faculty resources and 15th overall for student selectivity.

According to WalletHub, here are the country's top 10 best colleges and universities:

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology- MA
  2. Yale University- CT
  3. California Institute of Technology- CA
  4. Princeton University- NJ
  5. Harvard University- MA
  6. Stanford University- CA
  7. Rice University- TX
  8. University of Pennsylvania- PA
  9. Georgia Institute of Technology- GA
  10. Duke University- NC

A full list of the country's best colleges and universities along with other Texas schools that made the list can be found on WalletHub's website .

