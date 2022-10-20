ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Motown artist, songwriter, producer Robert Gordy dies at 91

DETRIOT — Detroit recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy Sr. died of natural causes on Friday at his home in Marina del Rey, California. Gordy, younger brother of Motown records founder Berry Gordy, was 91. Robert Gordy was born in Detroit in 1931 and began...
