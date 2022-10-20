Farmers have been modifying crops for centuries. But as genetic changes become more and more heavily planted into our food system, what are the pros and cons of GMOs?. Around 8000 B.C., farmers took to the fields with a new expertise of selective breeding. Then in 1922, the first hybrid corn was sold commercially. In 1982, the FDA approved the first GMO consumer product, insulin, and a few years later, in the 1990s, the first GMO produce — a tomato — was sold in stores.

