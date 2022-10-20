Read full article on original website
Testing Finds Concerning Levels of BPA in Sports Bras — Check Out These Cotton Alternatives
Recent testing has revealed BPA in sports bras and athletic shirts produced by a number of major brands, including Nike, Victoria’s Secret, and Athleta. The chemical BPA has been linked to a number of health concerns. Article continues below advertisement. But what is BPA exactly, and can this chemical...
Wildlife Agencies Post Health Advisories for Hunters, After PFAS Detected in Deer
A number of wildlife agencies across the U.S. have started posing health advisories for the sake of game hunters, after shockingly high levels of PFAS were detected in deer and possibly other widely-hunted animals. The toxic substances, which are also known as "forever chemicals," are a type of endocrine-disrupter that can trigger a wide range of health issues, from certain types of cancers, to reproductive issues.
As Thermal Pollution Increases, Aquatic Ecosystems Dwindle
The dictionary defines thermal pollution as the release of heated liquid, such as wastewater, into natural bodies of water. But understanding the causes of thermal pollution, as well as its effects, can help us look for solutions. Article continues below advertisement. It begins like most pollution, at the confluence of...
Toilet Talk: How Much Water is Used to Flush a Toilet?
Most environmentalists know that saving water is an important part of sustainability. We take faster showers, we don’t let the water run while brushing our teeth, and we aim to install water-efficient appliances. But how much water is used to flush a toilet?. Article continues below advertisement. According to...
Wax Worms’ Saliva Can Dissolve Plastic, According to Recent Spanish Study
Plastic pollution is wreaking havoc on Planet Earth — many varieties leach harmful chemicals into soil and groundwater. And unfortunately, plastic almost never fully biodegrades. Instead, it breaks down into microplastics, residing in oceans, our soil, and eventually, in the bodies of humans and animals alike. However, a recent...
Only 4.7 Percent of Plastic Was Recycled in the U.S. in 2021, Greenpeace Report Finds
For decades, recycling has been touted as one of the easiest and most important things that individuals can do for the planet. However, many environmentalists and skeptics have found that the plastic recycling industry can be a bit of a scam, leading many to wonder: does plastic get recycled?. Article...
The Good and the Bad, When It Comes to GMOs
Farmers have been modifying crops for centuries. But as genetic changes become more and more heavily planted into our food system, what are the pros and cons of GMOs?. Around 8000 B.C., farmers took to the fields with a new expertise of selective breeding. Then in 1922, the first hybrid corn was sold commercially. In 1982, the FDA approved the first GMO consumer product, insulin, and a few years later, in the 1990s, the first GMO produce — a tomato — was sold in stores.
