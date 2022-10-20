Read full article on original website
Home damaged by fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening
MIAMISBURG — A house was damaged by a fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening. Crews responded to the 400 block of East Early Drive Saturday around 7 p.m, to reports of a fire in the back of the house, according to initial reports. Pictures posted by Miami Valley Fire District...
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville
CAMDEN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on State Route 744 in Somerville.
WLWT 5
Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a shooting in Westwood on Sunday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a person shot. Police on scene found a person who had been shot inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to UC Hospital with unknown injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills
PARK HILLS, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend.
WLWT 5
Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after shooting in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in East Price Hill Sunday. It happened on Elberon Avenue at West 8th Street around 2:40 a.m. Police say one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. WLWT is working to learn more and will update this story...
Fox 19
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
WLWT 5
1 displaced after overnight fire in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — One person was displaced following an overnight fire in Cincinnati on Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials say fire companies were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of 73rd Street. Officials said arriving crews found a fire on the first floor...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township.
WKRC
Police investigate West End shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
Miamisburg residents have power back after Sunday outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville.
WLWT 5
Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
