KOAT 7
New Mexico voters experience issues with requesting absentee ballots
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Election Day soon underway, absentee and early voting is available for registered voters who aren't able to get to the voting polls on election day. However, Melinda Stone, a New Mexico resident, said she has experienced several issues with registering for her absentee ballot online.
kunm.org
Former Española mayor and small business owner vying to be state auditor
Early voting is underway and the race for New Mexico’s next auditor is now between former Española mayor and a complete newcomer to the world of politics. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an agency if there are suspicions of mismanagement.
What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico political candidates have been making their pitches to voters and attacks against their competition for months. Now, there’s just two weeks left before the votes get tallied for the 2022 midterm election. So what are some of the biggest political battles to be decided in New Mexico during […]
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
KOAT 7
Expanded early voting begins in New Mexico
Saturday, Oct. 22, was the first day of expanded early voting in New Mexico. Voting centers are open again for the 2022 midterm elections. There are 20 locations throughout Bernalillo County where people can submit their ballots. KOAT spoke with the deputy clerk for Bernalillo County, Michelle Kavanaugh, about what...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vice Presidents Kamala Harris will be visiting New Mexico Tuesday. Harris is scheduled to be in Albuquerque, joining Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Harris and Lujan Grisham are set to discuss reproductive rights. The topic has become a big issue for voters in the upcoming election cycle. That conversation is scheduled to happen […]
Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
pinonpost.com
ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record
On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
Up to $500 stimulus available in New Mexico
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you are feeling that your wallet is a bit lighter right now, the state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time. Currently, inflation is at 7.8% from one year ago in the United States. (Source) Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even could be already in your bank account).
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card
Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
krwg.org
Democrats rally in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District
Last weekend, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham headlined a reproductive rights rally in Las Cruces, helping drum up support for Democratic candidates on the ballot, including 2nd Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez. “We’re the majority, and we’re feeling good, 24 days, and polls are showing Democrats ahead," the Governor said. "That’s...
las-cruces.org
Minimum Wage Increase 2023
Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
2022 was a big budget year for New Mexico, 2023 could be even bigger
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With record-high income from oil and gas production in the state, many of New Mexico’s government agencies received a funding boost in 2022. Now, it appears most state agencies are asking for even more funding in the upcoming fiscal year. A recent newsletter from the state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) tallies up […]
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
KOAT 7
First 'Missing Persons Day' held in New Mexico
A day some relatives and advocates never thought would happen, for the first time, New Mexico is hosting 'Missing Person's Day.'. The event allowed families to seek some answers, including resources for when those biggest fears become a reality. One organizer hopes this event allows others to feel welcome. "I...
Biden admin set to warn about threats to nation’s election infrastructure
A bulletin is slated to be issued this week.
Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
kunm.org
Governor says there will be no return to COVID-19 mandates this winter
Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have medium community levels of COVID-19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone, without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Transmissions rates are used by health care...
Federal data suggests New Mexico had one of the highest COVID-19 prison death rate
*Editor’s note: This story was previously published with an omitted word. This version contains the correct phrasing: “The order required that prisoners released be no more than 30 days…” ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico released hundreds of prisoners into parole early throughout the first years of […]
What can be recycled in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
