Lea County, NM

KOAT 7

New Mexico voters experience issues with requesting absentee ballots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Election Day soon underway, absentee and early voting is available for registered voters who aren't able to get to the voting polls on election day. However, Melinda Stone, a New Mexico resident, said she has experienced several issues with registering for her absentee ballot online.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

Former Española mayor and small business owner vying to be state auditor

Early voting is underway and the race for New Mexico’s next auditor is now between former Española mayor and a complete newcomer to the world of politics. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an agency if there are suspicions of mismanagement.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico political candidates have been making their pitches to voters and attacks against their competition for months. Now, there’s just two weeks left before the votes get tallied for the 2022 midterm election. So what are some of the biggest political battles to be decided in New Mexico during […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Expanded early voting begins in New Mexico

Saturday, Oct. 22, was the first day of expanded early voting in New Mexico. Voting centers are open again for the 2022 midterm elections. There are 20 locations throughout Bernalillo County where people can submit their ballots. KOAT spoke with the deputy clerk for Bernalillo County, Michelle Kavanaugh, about what...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vice Presidents Kamala Harris will be visiting New Mexico Tuesday. Harris is scheduled to be in Albuquerque, joining Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Harris and Lujan Grisham are set to discuss reproductive rights. The topic has become a big issue for voters in the upcoming election cycle. That conversation is scheduled to happen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record

On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $500 stimulus available in New Mexico

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you are feeling that your wallet is a bit lighter right now, the state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time. Currently, inflation is at 7.8% from one year ago in the United States. (Source) Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even could be already in your bank account).
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card

Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
ARIZONA STATE
krwg.org

Democrats rally in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

Last weekend, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham headlined a reproductive rights rally in Las Cruces, helping drum up support for Democratic candidates on the ballot, including 2nd Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez. “We’re the majority, and we’re feeling good, 24 days, and polls are showing Democrats ahead," the Governor said. "That’s...
LAS CRUCES, NM
las-cruces.org

Minimum Wage Increase 2023

Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

First 'Missing Persons Day' held in New Mexico

A day some relatives and advocates never thought would happen, for the first time, New Mexico is hosting 'Missing Person's Day.'. The event allowed families to seek some answers, including resources for when those biggest fears become a reality. One organizer hopes this event allows others to feel welcome. "I...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Governor says there will be no return to COVID-19 mandates this winter

Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have medium community levels of COVID-19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone, without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Transmissions rates are used by health care...
ARKANSAS STATE
KRQE News 13

What can be recycled in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
NEW MEXICO STATE

