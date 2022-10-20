Read full article on original website
Days-long boil advisory lifted in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of boiling water, residents in Ohio County can now drink their water without worries. The county’s water district announced early Saturday morning that the boil advisory was lifted. According to officials, a leak began late Wednesday morning and was repaired later that night. Officials tell us the […]
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
wevv.com
Workers closing part of KY 416 in Henderson County for cross drain replacement
A road closure that's scheduled for Monday could affect some drivers in Henderson County, Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that work crews will close part of KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday, Oct. 24, for a cross drain replacement. According to KYTC, the work will take place from...
wevv.com
Crews battle field fire in Henderson County
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. "We were called on a report of a small ditch-line fire, within a matter of minutes, it spread into the fields, and got into some woods," said Bryan Coghill, Assistant Chief of the Smith Mills Fire Department.
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
Deer causes rollover truck crash in Corydon, deputies say
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to Corydon late Friday evening after a man flipped his truck. Around 8:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of US 41A for an accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies say they found a man trapped inside an overturned […]
Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
14news.com
EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30-minute video of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews. They...
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
14news.com
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler store has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department. According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected. The closure notice must remain in place and can only be...
East Heights officials provide clarification on ghost rockets medicine mishap
East Heights Elementary reached out to Eyewitness News with information about the events that occurred on Thursday night.
104.1 WIKY
Health Department Closes Supermarket
The Warrick County Health Department has temporarily closed Kamper’s Market for unsanitary conditions. The establishment was found to have repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personal safety. The Health Department didn’t go into detail about the Chandler store, but they say that Kamper’s staff is working to correct...
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: Driver extracted after pick-up truck overturns in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a car crash led to a driver having to be extracted from a vehicle in Henderson on Friday night. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent in response to a crash on the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 41. Once...
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
Doctors notice local surge in respiratory illnesses
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals across much of the country say they are seeing a rising number of pediatric cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. According to the CDC, the age group currently most impacted by RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, is children under five. A local doctor with Deaconess says […]
14news.com
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
wevv.com
Evansville organization hosting trick-or-treat event on West Franklin Street
The Franklin Street Events Association is inviting kids and their families to their annual trick-or-treat event in Evansville. During the association's "Trick or Treat on Franklin St" event, all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses along West Franklin Street in Evansville. The event will take place on October...
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
