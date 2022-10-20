An Anacortes Police officer nabbed a Lake Stevens man in his vehicle as he siphoned gas from another vehicle. He said, “I know I got caught stealing gas.”. A local business located in the 2900 block of T Avenue advised that an employee was viewing security footage and noticed a person approaching parked vehicles in the parking lot. The responding officer had helped a person with a similar description earlier in the day on Saturday, Oct. 15. The officer checked the parking lot and did not notice any obvious signs of theft or damage but did see one vehicle’s gas cap cover hanging open. However, the locking gas cap was still intact and in place.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO