2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel , an Orkin entomologist said:
" Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons. Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”
Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and two Texas places made the list. Houston was number 22 and Dallas came in at number 23 on the list.
According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:
- Chicago
- New York (+1)
- Los Angeles (-1)
- Washington, D.C.
- San Francisco
- Philadelphia (+1)
- Baltimore (-1)
- Cleveland, Oh. (+2)
- Detroit (-1)
- Denver (-1)
- Seattle
- Minneapolis
- Boston
- Atlanta (+1)
- Indianapolis (-1)
- Pittsburgh
- Cincinnati (+2)
- San Diego (-1)
- Hartford (+2)
- Miami
- Milwaukee (+1)
- Houston (-4)
- Dallas (-3)
- Portland, OR
- Columbus, OH (+1)
- Richmond (+2)
- Kansas City (-2)
- Norfolk (-1)
- Nashville (+7)
- St. Louis
- Grand Rapids (+1)
- Raleigh (+3)
- Champaign (+4)
- Albany (-3)
- Louisville (+5)
- Sacramento (-7)
- New Orleans (-4)
- Charlotte (+4)
- Buffalo (+2)
- Flint (-6)
- Greenville (+3)
- Syracuse (+4)
- Tampa (+7)
- South Bend (+21)
- Portland (-7)
- Phoenix (-3)
- Charleston
- Ft. Wayne (+12)
- Orlando (+3)
- Burlington (-11)
The full study can be found on Orkin's website .
