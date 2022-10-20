Video: Beloved 'UFO House' Roadside Attraction in North Carolina Destroyed by Fire

By Tim Binnall

A UFO-shaped building that had become a beloved local landmark in North Carolina is no more after a massive fire destroyed the roadside attraction. Located in the community of Frisco on Hatteras Island in the state's Outer Banks, the structure was one of just a few dozen remaining Futuro Houses, which were prefabricated homes designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in the 1960s. Known as the Frisco Futuro House , this particular piece boasts a rather colorful history as it arrived on the island in 1972 and served as a residence, an office, and even a popular restaurant over the years. After being deemed structurally unsound a few years ago, the building sat abandoned with its future in doubt and now, sadly, all that is left of the structure is a charred flying saucer shell.

According to local media report , firefighters were called to the Frisco Futuro House on Wednesday evening when a fire broke out inside the building. Sharing the unfortunate news on Facebook, the fire department reported the news and lamented that the town had "lost a piece of history last night." That sentiment was echoed by a myriad of local residents and businesses on social media with one hotel declaring that "our island community is devastated." As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown as is what will become of the blackened 'wreckage' of the flying saucer that had become something of a must-see spot for visitors to the area and an institution to those living on the island.