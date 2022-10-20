ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
i-70scout.com

Denver Sheriff Department Learns of Scammers Using Names and Ranks of Current Personnel

DENVER –The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is urging the community to be vigilant regarding another telephone impersonation scam. The impersonator in the most recent cases is using real names and ranks of current DSD sworn personnel. It has been reported that the impersonator will tell the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court resulting in a fine, and they are subject to arrest if they do not comply and send money via Venmo or CashApp. The victim is then instructed not to speak about the case as there is a gag order issued from the judge. They additionally demanded a signature and a “signature verification fee” from the victim.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Think tank's economist publicly lambasts homeless study but privately has 'no problems' with method

While the Colorado Fiscal Institute publicly lambasted a report on homelessness, the senior economist prominently cited in its criticism said he privately has no problems with the methodology in a text exchange with one of the study's authors. "I dug deep into your research methodology and had no problems with it especially giving the range," Colorado Fiscal Institute senior economist Chris Stiffler told Common Sense Institute staffer Chris Brown in a text exchange. ...
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Story Behind Denver’s Forgotten Haunted Mansion

Every old home deserves a ghost story — something that recalls its history, usually at its most tragic moments, but sometimes just when a former inhabitant refuses to leave. Consider it an undead history lesson: We are neither the beginning nor the end. I grew up in a haunted...
DENVER, CO
hflamppost.com

Has the JonBenet Ramsey case finally been solved?

In the 1996 cold case of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the Boulder police were solely to blame for not identifying a prime suspect. It is until October 5th, when JonBenet’s brother “slammed” the Boulder PD. “Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Woman killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
AURORA, CO

