Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
RTD discontinues Aurora R Line shuttle bus serviceHeather WillardAurora, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
Road work causes major traffic delays in Lone TreeNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Related
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Gun range idea worries nearby residents in unincorporated Weld County
Christina Person is worried about an idea from the Town of Severance to turn land near her home into an open-air gun range. Her concerns include safety, noise, and the effects on property values.
Contact Denver7 gets refund for Denver woman who found contractor on Nextdoor
A Denver woman who found a contractor through NextDoor says after she paid him $20,000, he disappeared.
Little Man Ice Cream employee being evaluated after disappearance
An employee from the popular Denver ice cream shop, Little Man Ice Cream, was reported missing Monday, but Denver police said he has been found and is being evaluated.
i-70scout.com
Denver Sheriff Department Learns of Scammers Using Names and Ranks of Current Personnel
DENVER –The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is urging the community to be vigilant regarding another telephone impersonation scam. The impersonator in the most recent cases is using real names and ranks of current DSD sworn personnel. It has been reported that the impersonator will tell the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court resulting in a fine, and they are subject to arrest if they do not comply and send money via Venmo or CashApp. The victim is then instructed not to speak about the case as there is a gag order issued from the judge. They additionally demanded a signature and a “signature verification fee” from the victim.
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police
Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
Seventh Avenue neighborhood considers hiring private security amid crime spike
A neighborhood in Denver is dealing with an increase in property crime, and considering hiring a private security service as a result.
Think tank's economist publicly lambasts homeless study but privately has 'no problems' with method
While the Colorado Fiscal Institute publicly lambasted a report on homelessness, the senior economist prominently cited in its criticism said he privately has no problems with the methodology in a text exchange with one of the study's authors. "I dug deep into your research methodology and had no problems with it especially giving the range," Colorado Fiscal Institute senior economist Chris Stiffler told Common Sense Institute staffer Chris Brown in a text exchange. ...
Westword
The Story Behind Denver’s Forgotten Haunted Mansion
Every old home deserves a ghost story — something that recalls its history, usually at its most tragic moments, but sometimes just when a former inhabitant refuses to leave. Consider it an undead history lesson: We are neither the beginning nor the end. I grew up in a haunted...
Gun violence claims seven over weekend along Colorado's Front Range
Seven people died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range this past weekend. The incidents occurred in Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Louisville and Johnstown. The Louisville and Johnstown incidents were officer-involved shootings which ended in two deaths of suspects brandishing knives. The incidents seem unrelated, but represented a higher-than-normal...
Adams County house where shooting happened was short-term rental, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The short-term rental house where a fatal shooting happened during a party early Sunday morning was also connected to a fatal crash in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting just...
Charges filed against dog owners for fatal pit bull attack in Colorado
According to a news release from the Office of the First Judicial District of Colorado, charges have been filed against the dog owners of two pit bulls that fatally attacked an 89-year-old grandmother in Golden earlier this year. The incident occurred on September 14, in the victim, Mary Gehring's, backyard....
Man accused of shooting, killing boss over paycheck typo
A former security guard accused of murdering his boss in Aurora last Thursday refused to appear in court Monday morning for his first advisement.
hflamppost.com
Has the JonBenet Ramsey case finally been solved?
In the 1996 cold case of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the Boulder police were solely to blame for not identifying a prime suspect. It is until October 5th, when JonBenet’s brother “slammed” the Boulder PD. “Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced...
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Golden bar manager recovering after deadly hit-and-run in parking lot
GOLDEN, Colo. — A bar manager in Golden has a fractured spine, broken ribs and more than 40 staples in his head after a fight outside his work turned into a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run outside Rock Rest Lodge happened Oct. 9. Michael "Jojo" Gause is now home after...
Woman killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Girl dies in Denver shooting, police investigating
A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
This Is Colorado's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
