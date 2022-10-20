Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Officer by night, coach by day: Jon Scofield leads junior varsity football in Lincoln to success
Being a police officer is a very difficult job. So is being a football coach and leading a team to a 28-2 record over five seasons. Jon Scofield has managed to do both as his law enforcement career spans nearly 20 years and the last seven years have included being a football coach in Lincoln.
4,000 racers to compete in Ironman Sacramento on Sunday
SACRAMENTO - The final preparations were underway Saturday for Ironman California. Nearly 4,000 triathletes are in Sacramento preparing for Sunday's race. One athlete from Texas to CBS13 she looks forward to running across the finish line tomorrow morning."After 140.2 miles, I want to have that feeling and have that accomplishment. Because anyone can be going through anything mentally, physically, and emotionally in life, but when you do it like this -- in one day -- and you come across it, you know that everything is going to be OK...You can overcome anything -- any challenges,": said Jacqueline Villarrell from Waco, Texas. The race starts at the American River, where athletes will compete in a 2.5-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26-mile run. Road closures are in effect in downtown Sacramento. L Street is closed between 10th and 15th streets, and N Street is closed between 7th and 15th streets.More road closures are expected ahead of the race.
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
goldcountrymedia.com
William Jessup University Crossroads Cafe fun to visit
This month, we’re heading out of Lincoln but we’re only going as far as Rocklin and specifically to the William Jessup University Crossroads Café. Yes, the café is open to the public and it’s well worth a visit. This column will talk about not only what you’ll find at the cafe, but what they are doing to repurpose non-consumed food via a ‘Chef’s Against Hunger’ initiative.
csus.edu
Developers break ground on project where a new Sacramento State campus will be located
Roseville-based Taylor Builders Inc. broke ground Friday, Oct. 21, on Placer One, a 2,213-acre master-planned community in Placer County, laying the groundwork for a new Sacramento State campus and an unprecedented partnership with Sierra College, the county, and developers. “This is about the community,” Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen...
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom High School student body names Lazard, Kim as 2022 Homecoming royalty
Folsom High School celebrated its Homecoming over the weekend. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were announced at Friday’s football game. Juliette Lazard (left) was crowned as the 2022 Queen and Heejin Kim (right) was named the King.
1 dead in shooting at parking lot near Grant High School football game
Latest Update Oct. 25 @ 6:31 a.m. The Sacramento County Coroners Office has identified Alfred Ayodele Myah, 24, of Sacramento as the person who was fatally shot in a Grant Union High School parking lot on Friday. Original Story Below SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School […]
villagelife.com
Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends in Folsom
FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
There are many reasons to ride your bike. Sometimes. it’s for the challenge of besting your personal record riding up Baxter Grade. Other times, it’s just for fun. There is nothing better than the camaraderie of a compatible group of folks on bikes but often the solitude of a quiet road is just what you need.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
