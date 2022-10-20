ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

CBS Sacramento

4,000 racers to compete in Ironman Sacramento on Sunday

SACRAMENTO - The final preparations were underway Saturday for Ironman California. Nearly 4,000 triathletes are in Sacramento preparing for Sunday's race. One athlete from Texas to CBS13 she looks forward to running across the finish line tomorrow morning."After 140.2 miles, I want to have that feeling and have that accomplishment. Because anyone can be going through anything mentally, physically, and emotionally in life, but when you do it like this -- in one day -- and you come across it, you know that everything is going to be OK...You can overcome anything -- any challenges,": said Jacqueline Villarrell from Waco, Texas.  The race starts at the American River, where athletes will compete in a 2.5-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26-mile run. Road closures are in effect in downtown Sacramento. L Street is closed between 10th and 15th streets, and N Street is closed between 7th and 15th streets.More road closures are expected ahead of the race.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California

Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

William Jessup University Crossroads Cafe fun to visit

This month, we’re heading out of Lincoln but we’re only going as far as Rocklin and specifically to the William Jessup University Crossroads Café. Yes, the café is open to the public and it’s well worth a visit. This column will talk about not only what you’ll find at the cafe, but what they are doing to repurpose non-consumed food via a ‘Chef’s Against Hunger’ initiative.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
LINCOLN, CA
villagelife.com

Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends in Folsom

FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cycling through Placer County

There are many reasons to ride your bike. Sometimes. it’s for the challenge of besting your personal record riding up Baxter Grade. Other times, it’s just for fun. There is nothing better than the camaraderie of a compatible group of folks on bikes but often the solitude of a quiet road is just what you need.

