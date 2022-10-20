Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Entertainment the Weekend of October 21 & 22
We hope you are enjoying these cooler temps as much as we have been. The festival season has kicked off and there are bunches of trunk or treats and seasonal events planned around town we rundown all of them at TexarkanaFYI.com. In this post, we have the live music for this weekend!
Return of Haunted Hall at UAHT Fall Fest 2022 in Hope, Arkansas
It's the return of the Haunted Hall at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas on the UAHT campus as part of their annual Fall Festival starting next week. All the ghoulish fun begins on Thursday, October 27, at 8 PM with a free showing of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Hempstead Hall amphitheater.
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history
TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
‘Cody Hibbard’ Highlights The Live Music In Texarkana
"Mike Mayberry And The Slowhands", and "Cody Hibbard" are just one of 17 great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana
"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November
It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
hopeprescott.com
Leola Graves Donates Crocheted Hats For Cancer Center
Since the Hope Post Office is decorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mrs. Leola Graves brought cancer survivor Phyliss Awe of the post office 106 crocheted hats made by a cancer survivor. Awe will donate them to Christus St. Michael’s Cancer Center.
GTYP ‘Slice Of Fun’ Networking Event October 27 In Texarkana
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Slice Of Fun" Networking Event on October 27 in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. Come join Great Texarkana...
inforney.com
The first Farmers’ Market boxes filled with local fall favorites
TEXARKANA, Texas – The first of the Farmers’ Market Boxes were handed out Friday to some eager Texarkanans. This week’s boxes were filled for 25 pre-orders and are expected to increase each week the boxes are offered through Nov. 18. The market boxes are filled weekly with...
Keep Texarkana Beautiful Returns to the Twin Cities
As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting the beautification of the Texarkana community. According to a press release, the new...
‘Teazur’ And ‘The Dusty Rose Band’ Highlight The Fantastic Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the rockers, "Teazur" to the country sounds of "The Dusty Rose Band", you can see 16 bands in Texarkana this weekend. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
q973radio.com
Dogs In Shreveport Notice When We’re Stupid and Female Dogs Make Us Pay For It
When you can’t open a container or do a simple task – the last family member in the Shreveport-Bossier area that you’d expect to judge is .. well.. your pet, but, according to one study dogs in Shreveport DO notice humans’ incompetence when it came to things like the ability to open containers of food. But female dogs JUDGED people for it, and would ignore incompetent humans.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, October 21, 2022: It's a gift
Friends hate it when we write along these lines, but as libertarians, we have to object as a matter of principle to the concept of government picking winners and losers. These are instances when, instead of being a referee keeping the field level for all players, it tilts the field to favor particular groups, regions or businesses and industries. Examples are far too numerous to cite and almost everyone can come up with their own “favorites.” So, what are we to make of the federal Department of Energy’s $2.8 billion in grants – gifts – this week to 20 American companies involved in the lithium industry? Our own Albemarle Corporation will get $150 million to develop lithium production in North Carolina. The same grant cycle is awarding funds to develop graphite, nickel and silicon oxide production, build a commercial lithium electrolyte salt production plant, create binders for electric vehicle batteries, enhance lithium battery development and more. One can go in so many different directions. The gas, oil and coal industries can all scream bloody murder – as though they’ve never received special dispensations from government. The Biden Administration is demonstrating that it wants to help the lithium industry and electrically-powered vehicles as a national priority. Yet we have friends who mock the concept of electric vehicles every day. We don’t think that they’re right – having a vast variety of energy sources is self-evidently a good thing. But hey, do Albemarle and the 19 other companies really need a $2.8 billion relief package? A tenet of libertarianism is that government payments should be made to individuals and companies only for those services they have rendered to the government. Otherwise, it’s simply the government tilting the playing field and making a gift of your tax dollars.
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
The "Universal Vibe" and "A Cycle Through History" highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. A Cycle Through Downtown Texarkana. This is what the city of Texarkana had to say about this ongoing event:. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System...
Time To Feed Hungry Kids – Texarkana Mobile Pack #4 Scheduled For Oct 28 & 29
Just seems like a couple of months ago we were packing meals for hungry kids at the Tacos 4 Life MobilePack #3, but it was way back in May. How time does fly... cause it's time to do it again. The cool thing about being a Tacos 4 Life restaurant...
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
ktalnews.com
Pleasant Grove High School to get security gates
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove ISD is adding some extra security to its High School campus with the purchasing of security gates. The district’s Board of Trustees n Thursday approved the purchase for $106,000. Director of Operations Matt Fry says the project will provide entry and exit...
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0