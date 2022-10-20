Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee Aquatic Restoration meeting set for Nov. 2
The Withlacoochee Aquatic Restoration Inc. (WAR) is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Yankeetown-Inglis Woman’s Club, 5 56th Street, Yankeetown. Light refreshments will be provided. Guest speakers include Kym Holzwart, of the Southwest Florida Water Management District, who will talk about the ongoing minimum-flow...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
Citrus County Chronicle
WTC to hold open house
Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) located at 1201 W. Main St., Inverness, will host an Open House event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 12:30-2:30 pm. Interested persons are invited to visit the college, meet the instructors, visit classrooms and shops, ask questions, enroll in classes, and learn more about WTC and the programs it offers.
ocala-news.com
Candy donations being accepted for Ocala’s Boo Bash Halloween event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently in need of candy donations for its “Boo Bash” Halloween event that will be held later this month at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. This family-friendly event will take place on Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. until...
villages-news.com
Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter
Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
villages-news.com
A scary situation in Bison Valley
Sean Powers sent in this photo of a scary situation created at his home in Bison Valley. You can see it at 12025 NE 51st Circle in Oxford – if you dare!. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
hernandosun.com
Local business revitalizes downtown location
Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
hernandosun.com
Classic cars damaged in a Spring Hill garage fire
A pair of classic Oldsmobile cars were damaged when a detached garage behind the carport containing them caught fire. According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth Wannen, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, HCFES crews responded to reports of a fire at a residential property on the 8000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate targeted in lawsuit for housing discrimination
Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola is named in a Broward County lawsuit claiming he played a part in discriminating against a resident of a residential community and violating the Fair Housing Act and Florida’s Civil Rights Act in the process. The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, also lists...
Missing Webster teen found by authorities
WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects
Inverness City Mayor Bob Plaisted is calling for a forensic audit of the city’s spending before the current city manager took office two years ago. “That needs to be put to bed folks,” Plaisted said during the city council’s regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday.
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
Citrus County Chronicle
School District submits final pay plan, teachers to receive retroactive checks
Following final union negotiations, the Citrus County School District submitted its pay plan to the Florida Department of Education Thursday, Oct. 20, to distribute state funds to pay teachers a minimum salary of $47,500. This comes after the district missed the Oct. 1 state deadline to submit its plan due...
WESH
Officials: Boil water advisory in effect for Fruitland Park
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fruitland Park. The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main break in the area of Sailfish Avenue. According to city officials, more than 300 residents were without water and crews have continued to work on...
