Georgia State

Monroe Local News

Virtual Georgia DOT Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25

What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
WALB 10

Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. If you see him, you...
VALDOSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
EVANS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 20)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two (2) years of experience. Job Duties: To perform and manage the necessary functions required to support all wire transfers in the...
GEORGIA STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Georgia

Georgia, one of the fast-growing Southeastern states, continued to see its real estate prices rise in 2022. The median sales price in the Peach State was $364,400 in April 2022, indicating a 19% boost from the same time last year, according to real estate firm Redfin. The number of homes for sale fell 13.7% during the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
travel2next.com

Glamping In Georgia

Georgia is the epicentre of the USA’s glamping scene on the East Coast, with amazing glamping sites featured on TV shows, in prominent magazines, and frequented by celebrities and their families. The state’s impressive natural beauty, Southern hospitality, and vibrant travel hub, Atlanta, make glamping in Georgia the stuff of dreams.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia DOT Hosting Virtual Job Fair with Indeed

The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair next Tuesday, October 25. They’re looking for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are available throughout the state. Benefits include health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire,...
GEORGIA STATE
theatlanta100.com

New degree program seeks to overcome Georgia’s lack of teachers

Citing an acute need for teachers and a decline in enrollment in college education programs, the federal department of education is granting $9.6 million to a partnership between five Georgia school systems and Mercer University’s Tift College of Education. The funds will pay for 170 Masters of Arts in...
GEORGIA STATE

