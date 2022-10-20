Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Virtual Georgia DOT Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
11Alive gets answers on common issues with $350 Georgia cash assistance cards
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp decided to spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians back in August, but since then, 11Alive has received thousands of comments about issues people are having with getting their money from the state. We dug into the issues...
WALB 10
Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. If you see him, you...
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
WRDW-TV
What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 20)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two (2) years of experience. Job Duties: To perform and manage the necessary functions required to support all wire transfers in the...
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Georgia
Georgia, one of the fast-growing Southeastern states, continued to see its real estate prices rise in 2022. The median sales price in the Peach State was $364,400 in April 2022, indicating a 19% boost from the same time last year, according to real estate firm Redfin. The number of homes for sale fell 13.7% during the same period.
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
travel2next.com
Glamping In Georgia
Georgia is the epicentre of the USA’s glamping scene on the East Coast, with amazing glamping sites featured on TV shows, in prominent magazines, and frequented by celebrities and their families. The state’s impressive natural beauty, Southern hospitality, and vibrant travel hub, Atlanta, make glamping in Georgia the stuff of dreams.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
‘Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes’: Residents of Georgia trailer park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has been a resident for over a […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Reminder: Double-check your printed ballot before casting in Georgia midterms
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says it can ease hacking concerns. Yet voters often don't do it.
wgac.com
Georgia DOT Hosting Virtual Job Fair with Indeed
The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair next Tuesday, October 25. They’re looking for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are available throughout the state. Benefits include health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
theatlanta100.com
New degree program seeks to overcome Georgia’s lack of teachers
Citing an acute need for teachers and a decline in enrollment in college education programs, the federal department of education is granting $9.6 million to a partnership between five Georgia school systems and Mercer University’s Tift College of Education. The funds will pay for 170 Masters of Arts in...
Comments / 0