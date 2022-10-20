ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack

PINEDALE, Wyo. — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for...
WYOMING STATE
What age do Utahns reach peak life satisfaction?

SALT LAKE CITY – The average Utahn reaches life satisfaction at age 48, citing personal relationships and happiness in their career, according to a survey from Mixbook, which produces custom photography products. The report surveyed 3,442 people age 65 and older across the country, and found the national average...
UTAH STATE
Is a criminal record holding you back? This Utah app can help you get back on track

This story is sponsored by Rasa. You might be surprised to learn that the Utah State Courts reports that more than one in four Utahns has a criminal record, according to the Utah State Courts. Having a record can prevent you from getting a job, renting an apartment, qualifying for a loan, volunteering in your kid's school, and obtaining several other opportunities.
UTAH STATE
10 of Utah's best Halloween displays and spook alleys

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Some people go to impressive lengths to get into the Halloween spirit, which makes the holiday much more fun for everyone else. Many Utahns go all-out to terrify and delight passersby with their creative curations of all things spooky, scary and skeleton-y.
UTAH STATE

