Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Social media, cable news 'are getting us addicted to outrage,' Cox tells BYU students
PROVO — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told Brigham Young University students on Monday he's worried politics are replacing religion for many — and deepening the divide between communities. Social media and partisan cable news channels are leading people to extremes and "getting us addicted to outrage," Cox said...
ksl.com
Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
PINEDALE, Wyo. — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for...
ksl.com
What age do Utahns reach peak life satisfaction?
SALT LAKE CITY – The average Utahn reaches life satisfaction at age 48, citing personal relationships and happiness in their career, according to a survey from Mixbook, which produces custom photography products. The report surveyed 3,442 people age 65 and older across the country, and found the national average...
ksl.com
Is a criminal record holding you back? This Utah app can help you get back on track
This story is sponsored by Rasa. You might be surprised to learn that the Utah State Courts reports that more than one in four Utahns has a criminal record, according to the Utah State Courts. Having a record can prevent you from getting a job, renting an apartment, qualifying for a loan, volunteering in your kid's school, and obtaining several other opportunities.
ksl.com
10 of Utah's best Halloween displays and spook alleys
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Some people go to impressive lengths to get into the Halloween spirit, which makes the holiday much more fun for everyone else. Many Utahns go all-out to terrify and delight passersby with their creative curations of all things spooky, scary and skeleton-y.
ksl.com
Utah's deer hunting season begins with storm; DWR encourages visiting great outdoors
SPANISH FORK CANYON — It was a big day for deer hunters across the state as it's officially open season. Open season means any legal weapon can be used for those with a license from Oct. 22–30. Archery hunters can go out in part of August and early September; Muzzle loaders late September and early October. But now, it's open season.
Comments / 0