Nebrasketball Knocks Rust Off With Exhibition Win
The Huskers kept things simple in their victory over Chadron State
247Sports
Nebraska offers JUCO offensive tackle
Nebraska has made a lot of offers in recent days, but on Sunday night a notable one came through as Larry Johnson III announced on Twitter the Huskers had made a verbal tender. Johnson is an offensive lineman at Hutchinson Community College currently in his freshman year. Thus far Toledo...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI decides winner of Illinois-Nebraska B1G West showdown
Illinois and Nebraska are set to face off in Week 9 after having a bye week to rest up. The Fighting Illini have their highest ranking since the 2007 season, while the Huskers are searching for their next head coach. Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position to contend...
247Sports
Fast Break Points: Thoughts from the Husker hoops exhibition win over Chadron State
Griesel and Gary. They both had solid first games wearing the Nebraska basketball uniform, as the Huskers started to find their groove midway through the second half of an 87-60 exhibition win over Chadron State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska was paced by 23 points and nine rebounds...
North Platte Telegraph
Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win
Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
Malachi Coleman, nation's No. 2 athlete, commits to in-state Nebraska Cornhuskers
It had been more than three years since the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned the commitment of the top player in the home state (Zavier Betts; Class of 2020). But the streak has come to an end. On Saturday, Lincoln East High School (Nebraska) star Malachi Coleman, the nation's No. 2 athlete and ...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
Hames Sets Record as Husker Volleyball Sweeps Again
Next up after win at Illinois is a date with Wisconsin
Corn Nation
A Sellout in Illinois as #3 Nebraska Volleyball Comes to Town
#3 Nebraska (17-1, B1G 9-0) vs Illinois (9-10, B1G 4-5) When: Saturday, October 22 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) Huff Hall in Champaign, IL doesn’t always sellout, but when #3 Nebraska comes to town, it is a hot ticket. Nebraska volleyball is playing well. They have hit a streak as a team and are executing the offense and defense to another level compared to where they were earlier in the season. They are able to shut teams down with their defense and convert their defense into offense. They have won 10 straight matches and the last five as 3-0 victories.
No. 3 Huskers too much for Illini
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois hung tough, but No. 3 Nebraska got the best of the Illini at Huff Hall sweeping the match 3-0. Kennedy Collins led the way with four blocks, including a pair of big ones in the second set. Sophomore Raina Terry led the Illini with 13 kills in the match. The Illini […]
Kearney Hub
Kenzie Knuckles’ value, Texas’ first loss and what keeps Nebraska in a two-setter rotation
As a part-time player for the Nebraska volleyball team, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles doesn’t fill up a stat sheet like Madi Kubik or Whitney Lauenstein does. But her value remains high inside the Husker locker room. “I’ve told the team a couple of times after matches that she...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
Nebraska Football: Brian Kelly demonstrates it could always be worse
As Nebraska football fans, we can all agree that Brian Kelly has had quite the successful career. We can also all agree that Husker coaches over the last 20 years have not been all that successful in Lincoln. And finally, we should all be able to agree that whoever the next Cornhusker hire is, there can always be worse, there can always be someone like Brian Kelly.
North Platte Telegraph
After losing his parents, Anthony Grant is working toward his football dreams for his family
The tombstones were the spectators. Long before Anthony Grant was a college running back, he was a kid looking for a little green space. Somewhere to run around and play with a crowd of siblings and friends. Grant didn’t have to go far. From his house on a quiet cul-de-sac...
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Nine Teams In State Football Playoffs
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
