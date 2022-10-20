ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Nebraska offers JUCO offensive tackle

Nebraska has made a lot of offers in recent days, but on Sunday night a notable one came through as Larry Johnson III announced on Twitter the Huskers had made a verbal tender. Johnson is an offensive lineman at Hutchinson Community College currently in his freshman year. Thus far Toledo...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI decides winner of Illinois-Nebraska B1G West showdown

Illinois and Nebraska are set to face off in Week 9 after having a bye week to rest up. The Fighting Illini have their highest ranking since the 2007 season, while the Huskers are searching for their next head coach. Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position to contend...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
North Platte Telegraph

Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win

Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit

While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

A Sellout in Illinois as #3 Nebraska Volleyball Comes to Town

#3 Nebraska (17-1, B1G 9-0) vs Illinois (9-10, B1G 4-5) When: Saturday, October 22 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) Huff Hall in Champaign, IL doesn’t always sellout, but when #3 Nebraska comes to town, it is a hot ticket. Nebraska volleyball is playing well. They have hit a streak as a team and are executing the offense and defense to another level compared to where they were earlier in the season. They are able to shut teams down with their defense and convert their defense into offense. They have won 10 straight matches and the last five as 3-0 victories.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

No. 3 Huskers too much for Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois hung tough, but No. 3 Nebraska got the best of the Illini at Huff Hall sweeping the match 3-0. Kennedy Collins led the way with four blocks, including a pair of big ones in the second set. Sophomore Raina Terry led the Illini with 13 kills in the match. The Illini […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Brian Kelly demonstrates it could always be worse

As Nebraska football fans, we can all agree that Brian Kelly has had quite the successful career. We can also all agree that Husker coaches over the last 20 years have not been all that successful in Lincoln. And finally, we should all be able to agree that whoever the next Cornhusker hire is, there can always be worse, there can always be someone like Brian Kelly.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KEARNEY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Has Nine Teams In State Football Playoffs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE

